Startups, 201 million invested in the first three months of 2023

The Startup dish is rich

In the first three months of 2023, a total of 201 million euros were invested in Italy startup and innovative SMEs. The money was raised in 84 funding rounds. Excluding “mega rounds” (funding exceeding 100 million euros) the invested amount is in line with the average of the last 10 quarters.

These are the main numbers that emerge from thequarterly observatory on Venture Capital in Italy, made by Growth Capitalthe first Italian advisor specializing in capital increases and corporate finance transactions for startup and scaleup, in collaboration with Italian Tech Alliancethe Italian association of Venture Capital, innovation investors and startup e PMI innovative.

The Old Continent slows down

In the first quarter of 2023, the slowdown that began last year continued in Europe: in fact, 1,571 rounds were announced (-39% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022). Total deposits amounted to 11 billion (-14%). Italy, on the other hand, with 201 million raised in 84 rounds, is substantially in line with the last quarter of 2022, both in terms of number of rounds (+5%) and amount raised (-5%).

As for the individual sectors, Smart City is the one that has scored the most rounds, followed by Life Sciences. Analyzing the amount invested, however, we find Fintech in the lead, with 55.6 million euros collected. Deep Tech follows with 39.7 million and Smart Cities with 25.9 million. The analysis of the top 5 deals of the quarter shows that no mega rounds were recorded. Furthermore, four out of five rounds saw the exclusive participation of national investors