Home » Startups, 201 million invested in the first three months of 2023
Business

Startups, 201 million invested in the first three months of 2023

by admin
Startups, 201 million invested in the first three months of 2023

The Startup dish is rich

In the first three months of 2023, a total of 201 million euros were invested in Italy startup and innovative SMEs. The money was raised in 84 funding rounds. Excluding “mega rounds” (funding exceeding 100 million euros) the invested amount is in line with the average of the last 10 quarters.

These are the main numbers that emerge from thequarterly observatory on Venture Capital in Italy, made by Growth Capitalthe first Italian advisor specializing in capital increases and corporate finance transactions for startup and scaleup, in collaboration with Italian Tech Alliancethe Italian association of Venture Capital, innovation investors and startup e PMI innovative.

The Old Continent slows down

In the first quarter of 2023, the slowdown that began last year continued in Europe: in fact, 1,571 rounds were announced (-39% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022). Total deposits amounted to 11 billion (-14%). Italy, on the other hand, with 201 million raised in 84 rounds, is substantially in line with the last quarter of 2022, both in terms of number of rounds (+5%) and amount raised (-5%).

As for the individual sectors, Smart City is the one that has scored the most rounds, followed by Life Sciences. Analyzing the amount invested, however, we find Fintech in the lead, with 55.6 million euros collected. Deep Tech follows with 39.7 million and Smart Cities with 25.9 million. The analysis of the top 5 deals of the quarter shows that no mega rounds were recorded. Furthermore, four out of five rounds saw the exclusive participation of national investors

You may also like

Best Workplace 2023, the 60 companies where people...

A book at 12, an app at 16,...

What Are the Risks of Passive Investing?

Top earners should pay for the relief of...

The USA to Italy: “Seized cell phones from...

In the first quarter, GDP grew by 4.5%...

World tour by bike: “Worth every penny”

John Elkann’s letter: from Lingotto to Juve

Saudi Arabia imports Russian oil because it’s cheap

The risk of crisis scares but does not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy