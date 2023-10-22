Home » State Administration for Market Regulation Releases Revised National Standard for Port Logistics Service Quality
Title: State Administration for Market Regulation Releases Revised National Standard to Enhance Port Logistics Service Quality

In a move aimed at further improving the quality of port logistics services, the State Administration for Market Regulation (State Standards Committee) has recently revised and released a new version of the “Port Logistics Service Quality Specification” national standard (GB/T 28580-2023).

As important hubs for transportation networks and vital gateways for trade exchanges, ports play a significant role in fostering domestic and international trade while building a global logistics and supply chain service system. The revised national standard seeks to solidify this role by ensuring the highest level of quality and service in port logistics.

The new version of the “Port Logistics Service Quality Specifications” not only covers ports but also extends its focus towards air and land ports. It puts forth comprehensive requirements for port logistics services, including service content, service quality evaluation, and continuous improvement standards. Furthermore, it emphasizes the strengthening of multimodal transport services.

One of the notable updates in the revised standard is the inclusion of service quality evaluation indicators such as timely delivery rate and information transmission punctuality rate. These indicators will help assess the efficiency and reliability of port logistics operations, ultimately enhancing overall service quality.

By setting clear guidelines and standards, the new national standard aims to promote uniformity, efficiency, and transparency across all aspects of port logistics services. This will benefit not only businesses and traders involved in import-export activities but also contribute to the growth and development of the economy as a whole.

Through the revised “Port Logistics Service Quality Specification” national standard, the State Administration for Market Regulation is taking proactive steps to ensure that ports continue to serve as integral components of China‘s vibrant trade landscape. The comprehensive requirements and evaluation mechanisms set forth within the standard will facilitate continuous improvement in port logistics services, driving economic growth and bolstering China‘s position as a major player in global supply chains.

