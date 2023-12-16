State Administration of Foreign Exchange: Enriching the risk response toolbox to reasonably guide foreign exchange market expectations

Comrade Zhu Hexin Presides over Party Leadership Group Meeting

Comrade Zhu Hexin, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, recently presided over a Party Leadership Group (enlarged) meeting to convey and study the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference and to study and deploy implementation measures. Members of the Party Leadership Group of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange attended the meeting.

The meeting focused on the goals for the year 2024, emphasizing the need to focus on the central task of economic construction and the primary task of high-quality development. The meeting also discussed the importance of seeking progress while maintaining stability and further deepening the reform and opening up in the foreign exchange field.

Several key tasks were highlighted at the meeting. These tasks include expanding high-level opening up of the foreign exchange field, effectively preventing and resolving the risk of external shocks, strengthening the full coverage of supervision in the foreign exchange field, and improving the operation and management of foreign exchange reserves with Chinese characteristics. Additionally, the meeting emphasized the need to uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership over economic and financial work.

Overall, the meeting underscored the importance of implementing the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee on economic work and promoting high-quality development.

The meeting’s decisions and measures aim to assist in consolidating and enhancing the positive economic recovery and promoting qualitative improvement and reasonable quantitative growth in the economy.

The meeting was conducted with a sense of urgency and determination to address the challenges facing the foreign exchange administration departments in the coming year.

(Editor: Tan Mengtong)

Share this: Facebook

X

