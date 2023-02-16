On February 15, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange announced the data on foreign exchange settlement and sales by banks and foreign-related receipts and payments by banks on behalf of customers in January. Data show that in US dollar terms, in January, banks settled US$175.3 billion in foreign exchange and sold US$172.8 billion in foreign exchange; banks’ foreign-related income on behalf of customers was US$445.7 billion, and external payments were US$410.5 billion.

Regarding the situation of my country’s foreign exchange receipts and payments in January, Wang Chunying, deputy director and spokesperson of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said that my country’s cross-border capital flows are stable, and domestic foreign exchange supply and demand remain basically balanced. In January, non-bank businesses, individuals and other non-banking sectors had a surplus of US$35.1 billion in foreign-related receipts and payments, a month-on-month increase of 52%; banks’ foreign exchange settlement and sales had a surplus of US$2.5 billion. Considering other supply and demand factors, the supply and demand in the domestic foreign exchange market were basically balanced. On the whole, the foreign exchange market will get off to a good start in 2023, with stable expectations of market players and rational and orderly transactions.

“The net inflow of cross-border funds such as trade in goods and foreign direct investment continues to play a fundamental role, and foreign investors’ investment in domestic stocks has hit a record high.” According to Wang Chunying, in January, the foreign-related balance of trade in goods had a surplus of US$38.7 billion, a month-on-month increase. 9%, which is at a historical high; the net inflow of foreign direct investment funds remained relatively stable. As my country optimizes epidemic prevention and control measures, the effects of various policies and measures to stabilize growth are gradually emerging, and the economic stabilization and recovery trend has been further consolidated. Foreign capital actively participated in the domestic stock market. In January, the net purchase of domestic stocks was 27.7 billion US dollars, a record high in a single month.

Wang Chunying said that looking forward to the future, the fundamentals of my country’s long-term economic growth will not change. The International Monetary Fund expects that the Chinese economy will remain the main engine driving the global economy this year, the attractiveness of RMB assets will further increase, and the flow of cross-border funds will remain stable. The foundation is more solid. At the same time, the extent of monetary policy tightening and its spillover effects in major developed economies have eased. On the whole, my country’s foreign exchange market has a better foundation and better conditions to continue to maintain stable operation. (Reporter Liu Qi)

[

责编：李汶键 ]