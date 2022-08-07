Home Business State Administration of Foreign Exchange: The long-term positive fundamentals will not change and will continue to support the scale of foreign exchange reserves to maintain overall stability – Teller Report
Business

State Administration of Foreign Exchange: The long-term positive fundamentals will not change and will continue to support the scale of foreign exchange reserves to maintain overall stability – Teller Report

by admin
State Administration of Foreign Exchange: The long-term positive fundamentals will not change and will continue to support the scale of foreign exchange reserves to maintain overall stability – Teller Report
</p> <p> State Administration of Foreign Exchange: The long-term positive fundamentals will not change and will continue to support the scale of foreign exchange reserves to maintain overall stability – Teller Report<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > Current Events

State Administration of Foreign Exchange: The long-term positive fundamentals will not change and will continue to support the scale of foreign exchange reserves to maintain overall stability

2022-08-07 10:17

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wang Huancheng

Securities Times Network

Wang Huancheng

2022-08-07 10:17

According to the website of the Foreign Exchange Administration, Wang Chunying, deputy director and spokesperson of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said that as of the end of July 2022, my country’s foreign exchange reserves were 3,104.1 billion U.S. dollars, an increase of 32.8 billion U.S. dollars or 1.07% from the end of June. . In July 2022, my country’s foreign exchange market will be generally stable, and domestic foreign exchange supply and demand will be basically balanced. In the international financial market, under the influence of major countries’ monetary policies, economic growth prospects and inflation expectations, the US dollar index rose, and the prices of major global financial assets rose in general. Due to the combined effect of factors such as exchange rate conversion and changes in asset prices, the scale of foreign exchange reserves increased in the month. The current global economic situation is full of challenges, instability and uncertainties have increased significantly, and the international financial market is volatile. However, my country has effectively coordinated epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development. The economy has strong resilience, great potential, and sufficient vitality. The fundamentals of long-term improvement will not change, and it will continue to support the overall stability of the scale of foreign exchange reserves.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4782983

    State Administration of Foreign Exchange: The long-term positive fundamentals will not change and will continue to support the scale of foreign exchange reserves to maintain overall stability

    6880

    current events

    news

    1429

    Wang Huancheng

    2022-08-07

    See also  Mediobanca, Caltagirone for now stops at 3%

    You may also like

    Beijing’s “recognizing housing and loan” loosening?Eligible seniors can...

    Reporter Observation | What are the signals released...

    Seed industry ushered in a period of rapid...

    Smartphones in the past eight years: Huawei’s word-of-mouth...

    Smart SUV innovator Geely FX11 officially named “Boyue...

    In the first half of the year, light...

    The rise of domestic products! Best domestic mobile...

    Xinhua Finance | Affordable rental housing REITs accelerate...

    Ford’s July electric vehicle sales increased by more...

    Benchmarking Samsung Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 this month:...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy