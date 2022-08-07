State Administration of Foreign Exchange: The long-term positive fundamentals will not change and will continue to support the scale of foreign exchange reserves to maintain overall stability

According to the website of the Foreign Exchange Administration, Wang Chunying, deputy director and spokesperson of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said that as of the end of July 2022, my country’s foreign exchange reserves were 3,104.1 billion U.S. dollars, an increase of 32.8 billion U.S. dollars or 1.07% from the end of June. . In July 2022, my country’s foreign exchange market will be generally stable, and domestic foreign exchange supply and demand will be basically balanced. In the international financial market, under the influence of major countries’ monetary policies, economic growth prospects and inflation expectations, the US dollar index rose, and the prices of major global financial assets rose in general. Due to the combined effect of factors such as exchange rate conversion and changes in asset prices, the scale of foreign exchange reserves increased in the month. The current global economic situation is full of challenges, instability and uncertainties have increased significantly, and the international financial market is volatile. However, my country has effectively coordinated epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development. The economy has strong resilience, great potential, and sufficient vitality. The fundamentals of long-term improvement will not change, and it will continue to support the overall stability of the scale of foreign exchange reserves.