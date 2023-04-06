Home Business State Administration of Taxation: Implementing and improving tax incentives for high-tech enterprises to promote the upgrading of manufacturing to high-end
Business

State Administration of Taxation: Implementing and improving tax incentives for high-tech enterprises to promote the upgrading of manufacturing to high-end

by admin

(Original title: State Administration of Taxation: Implementing and improving tax incentives for high-tech enterprises to promote the upgrading of manufacturing to high-end)

Securities Times News, according to China Net, the State Council Information Office held a series of press conferences on the theme of “Authoritative Departments Talking about the Opening” at 10 am on April 6. Cai Zili, chief auditor of the State Administration of Taxation, said that in the next step, we will accurately implement And continue to optimize and improve tax and fee support policies, further help the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry, and strive to create a good ecology that is conducive to the development of advanced manufacturing industries. One is to support high-end. By implementing and improving support policies such as tax incentives for high-tech enterprises and accelerated depreciation of newly purchased fixed assets in key manufacturing industries, promote the upgrading of manufacturing to high-end. The second is to help intelligence. Give full play to the role of policies such as super deduction of research and development expenses and tax incentives for technology transfer, promote the accelerated digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, realize the deep integration of digital technology and production and operation, and continuously improve the level of intelligence. The third is to guide greening. Implement tax and fee support policies such as environmental protection, energy-saving and water-saving investment in special equipment such as corporate income tax credits, comprehensive utilization of resources, and encourage manufacturing companies to reduce carbon, reduce pollution, and increase greenery, and further promote the green, low-carbon, and high-quality development of my country’s manufacturing industry.

See also  Nautica, for Sanlorenzo a net result of + 27.7%.

You may also like

Low unemployment rate – There is full employment...

Resolution 44 of 03/21/2023 – Issuance of an...

Craft President criticizes the traffic light coalition’s heating...

Berlusconi has leukemia Phone call with the leaders...

RBB affair: Schlesinger financed vacation trips with contribution...

Africa: it is on the continent that the...

China’s service sector is growing at its fastest...

Pd, Franceschini: “We will take 30% in the...

Earned 1000 euros dividends in one month –...

Silvio Berlusconi in intensive, Mediaset shares rise: succession...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy