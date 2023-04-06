On April 6, Wang Jun, director of the State Administration of Taxation, stated at a press conference that the Central Economic Work Conference, the National “Two Sessions” and the new State Council have all made important arrangements for promoting my country’s economic and social development. These have put forward new and higher requirements for the development of tax reform. The tax department must further enhance its political position, grasp its own work orientation, and strive to be the executor, activist, and doer who implement the decisions of the Party Central Committee and the State Council. Also strive to be a good waiter, propagandist and caring person for taxpayers and fee payers, better play and expand and improve the role of taxation functions, and promote various taxation work from a new starting point. Better serve Chinese-style modernization.

One is to continue to strengthen the construction of tax authorities, first of all political institutions. At any time, the Party Central Committee must make arrangements and the taxation department will act accordingly. The State Administration of Taxation will conscientiously carry out the education on the theme of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, resolutely implement the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”. Act hard, work hard, forge ahead, vigorously promote the construction of political organs in the tax system, constantly open up new prospects, continue to strive for innovative performance in various tax work, and the majority of tax cadres continue to show new achievements.

The second is to firmly grasp the primary task of serving high-quality development. High-quality development is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and it is also the primary responsibility of the taxation department to serve the “big country”. All taxation work must focus, study, and work hard towards this. The State Administration of Taxation will continue to organize tax revenue in accordance with laws and regulations, resolutely stick to the bottom line of not collecting “excessive taxes and fees”, and consolidate the financial foundation for high-quality development; it will actively study and resolutely implement various tax and fee preferential policies to promote economic development. Accelerate development and stimulate market vitality for high-quality development; continue to innovate service measures, continue to strengthen precise supervision, and strive to achieve “what the people call, I respond, the people ask, I do something, the people hope, I have To create a good tax business environment for high-quality development.

The third is to focus on deepening reform and innovation to continuously improve the effectiveness of creative execution. Conscientiously implement the requirements of the Party Central Committee’s Daxing investigation and research, and in accordance with the work deployment of the new State Council, change roles, think differently, observe the facts, make practical moves, do practical things, and seek practical results. It is necessary to achieve the goal of reform, lead the majority of taxation cadres to creatively grasp the implementation, and better enhance the basic, pillar, and guarantee role of taxation in national governance.