Home Business State Administration of Taxation: Organize tax revenue and resolutely stick to the bottom line of not collecting “excessive taxes”
Business

State Administration of Taxation: Organize tax revenue and resolutely stick to the bottom line of not collecting “excessive taxes”

by admin

On April 6, Wang Jun, director of the State Administration of Taxation, stated at a press conference that the Central Economic Work Conference, the National “Two Sessions” and the new State Council have all made important arrangements for promoting my country’s economic and social development. These have put forward new and higher requirements for the development of tax reform. The tax department must further enhance its political position, grasp its own work orientation, and strive to be the executor, activist, and doer who implement the decisions of the Party Central Committee and the State Council. Also strive to be a good waiter, propagandist and caring person for taxpayers and fee payers, better play and expand and improve the role of taxation functions, and promote various taxation work from a new starting point. Better serve Chinese-style modernization.

One is to continue to strengthen the construction of tax authorities, first of all political institutions. At any time, the Party Central Committee must make arrangements and the taxation department will act accordingly. The State Administration of Taxation will conscientiously carry out the education on the theme of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, resolutely implement the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”. Act hard, work hard, forge ahead, vigorously promote the construction of political organs in the tax system, constantly open up new prospects, continue to strive for innovative performance in various tax work, and the majority of tax cadres continue to show new achievements.

See also  More than 100 U.S. congressmen urge Pelosi to support union electric car tax breaks

The second is to firmly grasp the primary task of serving high-quality development. High-quality development is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and it is also the primary responsibility of the taxation department to serve the “big country”. All taxation work must focus, study, and work hard towards this. The State Administration of Taxation will continue to organize tax revenue in accordance with laws and regulations, resolutely stick to the bottom line of not collecting “excessive taxes and fees”, and consolidate the financial foundation for high-quality development; it will actively study and resolutely implement various tax and fee preferential policies to promote economic development. Accelerate development and stimulate market vitality for high-quality development; continue to innovate service measures, continue to strengthen precise supervision, and strive to achieve “what the people call, I respond, the people ask, I do something, the people hope, I have To create a good tax business environment for high-quality development.

The third is to focus on deepening reform and innovation to continuously improve the effectiveness of creative execution. Conscientiously implement the requirements of the Party Central Committee’s Daxing investigation and research, and in accordance with the work deployment of the new State Council, change roles, think differently, observe the facts, make practical moves, do practical things, and seek practical results. It is necessary to achieve the goal of reform, lead the majority of taxation cadres to creatively grasp the implementation, and better enhance the basic, pillar, and guarantee role of taxation in national governance.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

You may also like

Ita, combined plane-train ticket from Fiumicino: this is...

Reclaiming CS bonuses – Can CS bonuses that...

Resolution 30 of 03/27/2023 – Adoption of the...

Government cuts bonuses for Credit Suisse managers

Golden Power, the Chinese sights and the Pirelli-Sinochem...

Guido Maria Kretschmer: He makes a fortune with...

Berlusconi, Dr. Harari: “Now pneumonia can precipitate things”

At the Bafin, complaints about banks are piling...

Pnrr, Italy deceives the EU. Let’s plant seeds...

Goldman Sachs: How the bank uses artificial intelligence

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy