Russia is threatened with an even larger budget deficit this year than feared anyway. The Russian state budget already shows a deficit of 2.581 trillion rubles (32.3 billion euros) after the months of January and February, according to the Russian news agency Interfax. That is already almost 90 percent of the deficit of 2.925 trillion rubles (36.6 billion euros) planned for the year as a whole. In the same period last year, Russia had achieved a surplus of 415 billion rubles (5.2 billion euros).

