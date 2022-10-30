Maintain a stable and orderly real estate financing, meet rigid and improved housing needs, support the delivery of buildings, stabilize people’s livelihood, and promote the establishment of a new model of real estate development.

Viewpoint News:On October 30, the State Council’s report on financial work was submitted to the Thirty-seventh Session of the Standing Committee of the Thirteenth National People’s Congress for deliberation on the 28th to consider the next steps.

Viewpoint New Media was informed that the report pointed out that the prudent monetary policy will continue to be implemented. In terms of total volume, the growth rate of money supply and social financing scale will be basically matched with the nominal economic growth rate, helping to realize the comprehensive effect of expanding investment, creating employment, and promoting consumption, and stabilizing the macroeconomic market; in terms of price, continue to deepen the reform of interest rate liberalization. Reduce the cost of comprehensive financing for enterprises and personal consumption credit; structurally, continue to support the development of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” and small and micro enterprises, and highlight key areas of financial support.

Comprehensively strengthen and improve financial supervision. Strengthen prudential supervision, strengthen supervision law enforcement and supervision efficiency. Adhere to the main responsibility of supervision and the main business, properly control the access of financial institutions, maintain a high-pressure situation of administrative punishment, and severely crack down on financial crimes; regulate and guide the healthy development of capital in accordance with the law, and strengthen the construction of the financial rule of law. Steadily advance and complete the rectification of the financial business of platform companies as soon as possible, implement normalized supervision, and promptly promote the introduction of the Financial Stability Law. Strengthen financial anti-corruption and talent team building. Strengthen the management of key people, key positions and key links.

Further increase financial support for the real economy. Meet the effective financing needs of the real economy and improve financial services for weak links. Banking financial institutions shall be encouraged to rationally increase credit issuance, effectively leverage the advantages of insurance funds, and promote the improvement of supporting mechanisms such as loan guarantees, due diligence exemptions, non-performing write-offs, and capital occupation; and strengthen financial support for economic transformation and upgrading. Guide more funds to invest in advanced manufacturing and strategic emerging industries; support the construction of infrastructure and major projects, and strengthen the construction of financial infrastructure. Make good use of policy-based development financial tools, research and promote the introduction of laws and regulations related to digital renminbi and industry supporting policies.

At the same time, continue to deepen financial reform and opening up. Optimize the financial structure, improve the stability of financial institutions, increase the write-off of non-performing assets, and strengthen capital replenishment; deepen financial market reform, further improve the quality of listed companies, strengthen various medium and long-term investment forces, and strengthen investor protection; expand high-level Financial opening, further improve the management model of pre-establishment national treatment plus negative list, and improve the investment convenience of my country’s financial market.

Actively and prudently prevent and defuse financial risks. Strengthen risk monitoring, assessment and early warning, speed up the disposal of non-performing assets, support small and medium-sized banks in replenishing capital through multiple channels, prudently resolve risks of small and medium-sized financial institutions, and prevent debt risks of large enterprises. Maintain a stable and orderly real estate financing, meet rigid and improved housing needs, support the delivery of buildings, stabilize people’s livelihood, and promote the establishment of a new model of real estate development. Strictly crack down on illegal financial activities, and continue to do a good job in the disposal of existing P2P online lending risks.