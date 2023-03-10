Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 10th

State Council Institutional Reform Program

The Second Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee passed the “Party and State Institutional Reform Plan”, and deepening the institutional reform of the State Council is one of the important tasks. It must be guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, guided by strengthening the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, guided by the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities, adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and adapt to the coordinated promotion of the “five In order to adapt to the requirements of building a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development, we should strengthen the key points of science and technology, financial supervision, data management, rural revitalization, intellectual property rights, and aging work. The optimization and adjustment of institutional responsibilities in the field, the transformation of government functions, and the acceleration of the construction of a law-based government will provide a strong guarantee for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

1. Reorganize the Ministry of Science and Technology. Strengthen the functions of the Ministry of Science and Technology to promote and improve the new national system, optimize the entire chain management of scientific and technological innovation, promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and promote the combination of science and technology and economic and social development, and strengthen strategic planning, system reform, resource planning, comprehensive coordination, policies and regulations, and supervision. Macro-management responsibilities such as inspection, retaining national basic research and applied basic research, national laboratory construction, national major science and technology projects, national technology transfer system construction, scientific and technological achievements transfer and transformation and integration of industry, learning and research, regional scientific and technological innovation system construction, and scientific and technological supervision and evaluation system Relevant responsibilities such as construction, scientific research integrity, international scientific and technological cooperation, scientific and technological talent team building, and national science and technology awards are still part of the State Council.

The responsibility of the Ministry of Science and Technology to organize the formulation of science and technology to promote agricultural and rural development plans and policies, and to guide the progress of rural science and technology is assigned to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. The Ministry of Science and Technology‘s responsibility for organizing and formulating science and technology to promote social development plans and policies is assigned to the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and the National Health Commission and other departments. The Ministry of Science and Technology will organize the formulation of high-tech development and industrialization plans and policies, guide the construction of science and technology parks such as national independent innovation demonstration zones and national high-tech industrial development zones, and guide the development of science and technology service industries, technology markets, and technology intermediary organizations. into the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Transfer the Ministry of Science and Technology‘s responsibility for introducing foreign intelligence to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, and add the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

Deepen the reform of the allocation and use mechanism of fiscal science and technology funds, improve the implementation of central fiscal science and technology plans and the management system of professional institutions, adjust the responsibilities of the Ministry of Science and Technology for the coordination and management of central fiscal science and technology plans (special projects, funds, etc.), and the coordination and evaluation of scientific research project funds. The Ministry’s China Rural Technology Development Center is assigned to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the China Biotechnology Development Center is assigned to the National Health Commission, the China Agenda 21 Management Center, and the High-Tech Research and Development Center of the Ministry of Science and Technology are assigned to the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

The National Natural Science Foundation of China is still managed by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Ministry of Science and Technology no longer retains the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs brand.

Second, the establishment of the State Administration of Financial Supervision and Administration. Take unified responsibility for the supervision of the financial industry other than the securities industry, strengthen institutional supervision, behavioral supervision, functional supervision, penetrating supervision, and continuous supervision, take overall responsibility for the protection of the rights and interests of financial consumers, strengthen risk management and prevention and disposal, and investigate and deal with violations of laws and regulations in accordance with the law , as an institution directly under the State Council.

The State Financial Regulatory Administration was established on the basis of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, and divided the daily supervision duties of the People’s Bank of China over financial groups such as financial holding companies, the duties of protecting financial consumers, and the investor protection duties of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. into the State Administration of Financial Supervision and Administration.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission is no longer retained.

3. Deepen the reform of the local financial supervision system. Establish a local financial regulatory system centered on the local agencies of the central financial management department, and coordinate and optimize the establishment and deployment of local agencies of the central financial management department. The financial regulatory agencies established by local governments are solely responsible for regulatory responsibilities, and no longer have the names of Financial Work Bureau and Financial Office.

4. The China Securities Regulatory Commission is adjusted to an institution directly under the State Council. The China Securities Regulatory Commission was adjusted from a public institution directly under the State Council to an institution directly under the State Council. Strengthen capital market regulatory responsibilities, assign it to the National Development and Reform Commission’s corporate bond issuance review responsibilities, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission is responsible for corporate (enterprise) bond issuance review work.

5. Coordinating and promoting the reform of the branches of the People’s Bank of China. Abolish the regional branches and branch business management departments of the People’s Bank of China, the business management departments directly under the head office, and the central sub-branches in provincial capitals, set up provincial-level branches in 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the central government), and plan to set up in Shenzhen, Dalian, Ningbo, Qingdao, and Xiamen Branches in separate cities. The Beijing Branch of the People’s Bank of China retains the brand of the Business Management Department of the People’s Bank of China, and the Shanghai Branch of the People’s Bank of China and the Shanghai Headquarters of the People’s Bank of China work together.

The county (city) sub-branches of the People’s Bank of China will no longer be retained, and relevant functions will be transferred to the prefectural (city) central sub-branches of the People’s Bank of China. For border areas or areas with a large volume of foreign exchange settlement and sales, relevant management and service functions may be performed in the form of local (city) central sub-branches of the People’s Bank of China according to work needs.

Sixth, improve the state-owned financial capital management system. In accordance with the relevant management regulations of state-owned financial capital contributors, the market operation institutions managed by the central financial management department will be stripped, and the relevant state-owned financial assets will be transferred to the state-owned financial capital entrusted management institutions, which will uniformly perform the functions of contributors in accordance with the authorization of the State Council.

7. Strengthen the unified and standardized management of staff in financial management departments. The People’s Bank of China, the State Administration of Financial Supervision, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange and its branches, and dispatched offices all use administrative staffing. Staff are included in the unified and standardized management of national civil servants, and the national civil servant salary and treatment standards are implemented.

Eight, the establishment of a national data bureau. Responsible for coordinating and promoting the construction of data infrastructure, coordinating the integration, sharing, development and utilization of data resources, and coordinating the promotion of digital China, digital economy, digital society planning and construction, etc., managed by the National Development and Reform Commission.

The Office of the Central Network Security and Informatization Committee will undertake the research to formulate plans for the construction of Digital China, coordinate and promote the informatization of public services and social governance, coordinate and promote the construction of smart cities, coordinate the development, utilization and sharing of important national information resources, and promote cross-industry and cross-border information resources. Responsibilities such as departmental interconnection and interoperability, the responsibilities undertaken by the National Development and Reform Commission to coordinate and promote the development of the digital economy, organize the implementation of the national big data strategy, promote the construction of the basic system of data elements, and promote the layout and construction of digital infrastructure are assigned to the National Data Bureau.

9. Optimize the responsibilities of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. In order to coordinate and do a good job in the “three rural” tasks centered on rural revitalization, and accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural country, the National Rural Revitalization Bureau will take the lead in monitoring and helping to prevent poverty, and organize and formulate key counties and key areas for rural revitalization. Support policies, organize cooperation between the east and the west, counterpart assistance, and social assistance, study and propose proposals for the allocation of funds related to rural revitalization in connection with central finance, guide and supervise the use of funds, promote the development of rural assistance industries, and promote rural social undertakings and public services Development and other responsibilities are assigned to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and the National Rural Revitalization Bureau is added to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

During the transition period after the completion of the national poverty alleviation goals and tasks, relevant assistance policies, financial support, and project arrangements will remain generally stable, and funding projects will be relatively independently operated and managed.

The separate National Rural Revitalization Bureau will no longer be retained.

10. Improving the working system for the elderly. Implement the national strategy of actively responding to population aging, promote the realization of basic pension services for all elderly people, assign the responsibility of the National Health and Health Commission to formulate and coordinate the implementation of policies and measures to deal with population aging, and undertake the specific work of the National Working Committee on Aging into civil affairs department. The Office of the National Working Committee on Aging was relocated to the Ministry of Civil Affairs to strengthen its responsibilities for comprehensive coordination, supervision and guidance, and organization and promotion of the development of the cause of aging.

The China Association for the Elderly was transferred to the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

11. Improving the intellectual property management system. Accelerate the construction of an intellectual property power, comprehensively improve the level of intellectual property creation, application, protection, management, and service, and adjust the State Intellectual Property Office from a national bureau managed by the State Administration for Market Regulation to an institution directly under the State Council. Law enforcement duties in areas such as trademarks and patents will continue to be undertaken by the comprehensive law enforcement team for market supervision, and relevant law enforcement work will receive professional guidance from the State Intellectual Property Office.

12. The State Bureau of Letters and Calls was adjusted to an institution directly under the State Council. Implement the Party’s mass line in the new era, strengthen and improve the work of people’s letters and visits, better safeguard the fundamental interests of the people, and adjust the State Bureau of Letters and Calls from a national bureau managed by the General Office of the State Council to an institution directly under the State Council.

Thirteen, streamlining the staffing of central state organs. The staffing of all departments of the central state organs will be reduced by 5%, and the recovered staffing will be mainly used to strengthen key areas and important tasks.

After the reform, in addition to the General Office of the State Council, there are still 26 departments under the State Council. According to the Organic Law of the State Council, the adjustment and establishment of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and other State Council constituent departments shall be reviewed and approved by the National People’s Congress.

The adjustment and establishment of the State Council’s affiliated institutions other than the State Council’s constituent departments, such as the State Administration of Market Regulation, the State Financial Regulatory Administration, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the State Bureau of Letters and Calls, the State Intellectual Property Office, the National Data Bureau, and the National Rural Revitalization Bureau, will be made by The newly formed State Council reviewed and approved it.