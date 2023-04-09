Long before the debts that are now being negotiated, Ernesto “Che” Guevara was once President of the Cuban National Bank, here a mural in Colombia. Photo: dpa | Siinka Tarvainen

“Republic of Cuba wins legal dispute in London: CRF is not a creditor of the Cuban state”, headlined the daily newspaper “news” on Wednesday after a ruling by the High Court in the British capital. The state online portal Cubadebate chose the same headline. And President Miguel Díaz-Canel tweeted: “Cuba also won in London. Once again, the nation’s enemies have lost. Your lies met a professional and respected court.«

It is about a landmark legal dispute over part of Cuba’s old debts, which date back to the 1980s. On closer inspection, the verdict is by no means as unequivocal as the Cuban media makes it out to be. What was it about? The investment firm CRF, which was founded in the tax haven on the Cayman Islands, had sued the Cuban national bank BNC in 2020 for the payment of around 72 million euros for two loans from 1984 and overdue interest. Creditors were originally the European money houses Crédit Lyonnais Bank Nederland and Istituto Bancario Italiano. An out-of-court settlement had previously failed. Before the trial began, Cuba’s central bank called CRF a “vulture fund” and said it had illegally acquired the debt, even resorting to bribing a high-ranking official. Also, the debtor BNC no longer acts as a central bank.

CRF denied the allegations, saying it had tried for years to negotiate a debt restructuring deal with Cuba without receiving a response. The fund was set up to invest in Cuban government bonds whose repayment is not guaranteed. In 2017, the portfolio already amounted to 1.2 billion euros. Investors like CRF typically buy up bad debt at bargain prices and then sue the debtor in international courts for full repayment. Such transactions are highly risky, but very profitable if successful.

While acknowledging that the BCN no longer represents the Cuban state, High Court Judge Sara Cockerill held that CRF once lawfully acquired the debt from a UK subsidiary of Chinese bank ICBC. As a result of this judgment, the Republic of Cuba, which had sued CRF as guarantor for the debt, is no longer part of the court case. According to Judge Cockerill, however, the investment company is entitled to demand that the Cuban central bank, as the legal successor to the BNC, service the debts. The parties can appeal against the judgment.

“The CRF remains committed to finding a solution with Cuba that will not burden the Cuban budget for at least five years, given the difficult economic situation the country is in,” said CRF Chairman David Charters following the verdict. “The BNC was the central bank of Cuba and remains responsible for managing this unpaid Cuban debt,” Charters said. For his part, he spoke of a “complete victory” for his company.

The process is being closely watched by other private creditors of Cuba, who are trying to recover a total of $7 billion in debt from Havana. In 2015, the Caribbean nation signed a historic deal with the Paris Club – the informal body of state creditors forgiving $8.5 billion of the total debt of $11.1 billion with a commitment to repay the balance in installments by 2023. In the summer of 2021, the government in Havana agreed with the Paris Club to defer payments. Cuba was no longer able to service its debts due to the crisis triggered by the corona pandemic and the tightening of the US blockade. To date, Cuba has not reached an agreement with its private creditors and is therefore excluded from the international capital markets.

CRF is now expected to continue its lawsuit against Cuba’s central bank. A decision will then be made on repaying the debt in a separate procedure. Should a court order the payment of more than 70 million euros in the future, however, it could only be recovered at the expense of BNC’s assets and resources. By including the Cuban state as “guarantor” of the debt, if successful, CRF would have had a broader range of potentially attachable assets and rights. Failure to pay the debt could have seized assets owned by the Cuban government, such as oil tankers or offshore companies. With the London verdict, this danger no longer looms. And so it is at least an important partial success for Cuba.