State flights, Meloni government almost a record. Surprise ranking

Il Meloni government he has been in office for a few months but is already registering almost a recordthe one related to the state flights. They register, in just the first three months of the new executive of centre-rightben 39 aircraft not scheduled used and also for national trips. The members of the Meloni government, – we read in Repubblica – with the president herself who in her travels brought with her the delegations more full-bodied and with many externalused government flights 39 times in the first three months of their tenure: more than members of governments in the same initial period DraghiCount II, Count I and Renzi. Less only than government ministers Gentiloni. The ranking of the ministers who have used the most aircraft in the state fleet sees the holder of Foreign Affairs Antonio in the lead Tajani (12 times), followed by defense colleague Guido Crosetti (7) and then by the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordic together with that of Interni Matteo Planted (5 both).

There is no shortage – continues Repubblica – the curiosity. For example the minister Nordic in its flights even abroad it almost always does stopover in the airport of his city, Treviso. On two occasions he used state flights for internal routes: on November 12 to go to Palermo at the naming ceremony of the Ucciardone bunker room after Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino and on 15 November to go to Catanzaro (landing in Lamezia Terme) to participate at the inauguration of the new office of the prosecutor headed by Nicola scratch: in the first flight it lands in Treviso on the way back, in the second it leaves instead from Treviso. Certainly it will be difficult to get to some past recordssuch as those of government ministers Gentiloni: in those months the former minister Angelino Alfano he used eleven times the state aircraft also to depart from or land at Palermo o Trapani.

