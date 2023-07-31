State Grid Chongqing Electric Power Company Expands Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles in Rural Areas

State Grid Chongqing Electric Power Company is taking steps to serve farmers in their use of electricity for electric vehicles. The company has recently announced that it has built a total of 3,434 charging piles, with 90% coverage on highways and full coverage at rural power supply stations. They aim to achieve 100% coverage of charging facilities in towns and villages in the city by 2025.

The demand for charging infrastructure has grown rapidly in recent years due to the rapid development of the new energy vehicle industry. In response to this, the National Development and Reform Commission and other government departments have issued “Several Measures on Promoting Automobile Consumption”, which emphasize the need to accelerate the construction of charging infrastructure and encourage the interaction between new energy vehicles and power grids.

State Grid Chongqing Electric Power has invested in the construction of 139 charging stations and 572 fixed charging piles in high-speed service areas, forming a comprehensive charging service network. They have also developed a smart operation and maintenance system for charging facilities, which has improved the timely detection and repair of faults.

In addition to these efforts, the company has also implemented innovative solutions to promote green travel. In Yuquan, Tongliang, Chongqing, they have built an integrated comprehensive station that combines photovoltaic power generation, energy storage, charging, detection, and battery replacement. This station can generate about 3,000 kWh of electricity per day, meeting the charging needs of 60 small new energy vehicles. It not only consumes clean energy locally but also helps alleviate the impact of high-power charging load on the power grid.

State Grid Chongqing Electric Power has also successfully applied the vehicle-to-network interaction (V2G) operation mode on buses, allowing electric energy to be transmitted between the grid system and the on-board battery. This mode has been piloted on buses, and the company has invested in V2G charging piles at various charging stations.

Recognizing the increasing demand for charging facilities in rural areas, State Grid Chongqing Electric Power has arranged rural charging plans in advance and provided support services for charging construction. They have achieved full coverage of charging piles in rural power supply stations and built charging stations in rural areas. The company aims to achieve full coverage of charging facilities in towns and villages in the city by 2025.

State Grid Chongqing Electric Power’s efforts demonstrate their commitment to serving farmers and promoting green transportation. Through their investments in charging infrastructure and innovative solutions, they are empowering rural communities to adopt and utilize electric vehicles, making strides towards a more sustainable future.

