Red Net Moment News January 22 News(Correspondent Su Xin) In order to further strengthen the operation and maintenance of electric vehicle charging piles and ensure efficient and reliable charging services during the festival, the State Grid Zhuzhou Power Supply Company deployed in advance and organized personnel to carry out dragnet-type safety inspections and inspections of new energy vehicle charging piles in the supply area , to ensure the safe and normal operation of the charging pile.

During the inspection process, the staff of Zhuzhou Company fully inspected the pile body and its functions of the charging pile, and carefully inspected the charging gun, charging cable, fire-fighting equipment, monitoring equipment, etc. Focus on checking whether the cable of the charging gun is broken, whether the exhaust fan at the back is operating normally, and whether the module is burned, and eliminate the hidden dangers detected in time to ensure smooth charging during the festival. Wherever they went, the staff also checked whether there were debris piled up in the charging area and illegal storage of flammable and explosive fire hazards.

During the Spring Festival power guarantee period, Zhuzhou Company arranged personnel to be on duty at the charging station in the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau Expressway service area every day, and set up “three one” convenience service points to ensure that the charging station can provide charging services normally; use the Internet of Vehicles platform to carry out 7*24 hours of charging Station operation monitoring, daily monitoring and analysis of the charging utilization rate of expressway and scenic spots, charging peak hours, etc., make predictions of busy hours, information release, etc. station by station, and guide charging customers to nearby charging stations for charging.

In the next step, Zhuzhou Company will continue to maintain the safe operation of charging facilities, pay close attention to weather changes, service orders and equipment status, continue to carry out safety inspections of charging stations, strengthen operation and maintenance services, and add sufficient motivation for green travel during the Spring Festival.