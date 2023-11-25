Home » State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission: Deeply promote the optimization and structural adjustment of state-owned capital layout, cultivate and incubate a number of unicorn companies
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission: Deeply promote the optimization and structural adjustment of state-owned capital layout, cultivate and incubate a number of unicorn companies

State-owned Enterprises Urged to Increase Work Efforts and Promote Innovation

According to the Securities Times, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission recently held a special meeting for the heads of central enterprises. During the meeting, it was emphasized that there is a need to comprehensively increase work efforts, promote the optimization and structural adjustment of state-owned capital layout, and better utilize the role of scientific and technological innovation, industrial control, and security support.

The commission highlighted the importance of adhering to systematic planning and classified policies, strengthening state-owned capital investment, and driving innovation-driven development. It was also emphasized to adopt capital operation methods such as holding, shareholding, and cross-shareholding, to consolidate the advantageous position of the state-owned economy and accelerate the development of strategic emerging industries.

In addition, the leaders stressed the need to accelerate the development of strategic emerging industries, clarify priorities, and cultivate unicorn enterprises. They also aimed to promote scientific and technological research and future industrial layout, accelerate breakthroughs in key industries’ technologies, and improve the layout of future industries.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission also announced plans to optimize the budget management of state-owned capital operations, improve capital injection plans for key industries and areas, and better utilize the effectiveness of budget funds.

In conclusion, the meeting called for all enterprises to strengthen systematic planning, optimize the layout structure, promote industrial upgrading, and strengthen technological innovation.

The Securities Times noted that the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Any operations based on this information are at the reader’s own risk.

