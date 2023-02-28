Weng Jieming, deputy director of the State Council State-owned Enterprise Reform Leading Group Office and deputy director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, said on February 27 that it is necessary to focus on improving core competitiveness and enhancing core functions, and study and plan a new round of deepening state-owned enterprise reform actions.

He made the above statement at the three-year state-owned enterprise reform action experience exchange meeting held on the 27th.

On February 27, the three-year action experience exchange meeting of state-owned enterprise reform was held.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Xi

The information from this meeting shows that the high-quality realization of the “three obvious results” goals of the three-year state-owned enterprise reform action has further strengthened the status of state-owned enterprises as independent market players, promoted the deep integration of state-owned enterprises and the market economy, and achieved high-quality development.

“Although the three-year action has achieved remarkable results, we must be soberly aware that the reform progress is uneven, some enterprises have low return on assets, insufficient innovation capabilities, and there are still many ‘hard bones’ to chew on in the reform of state-owned enterprises.” Weng Jieming said , We must take advantage of the momentum to start a new round of state-owned enterprise reform.

According to him, the State Council State-owned Enterprise Reform Leading Group Office is intensively studying and planning the deepening and upgrading of state-owned enterprise reform. At present, many local and central enterprises have taken the initiative to pressurize and have begun to study a new round of state-owned enterprise reform actions in their units.

Weng Jieming said that according to the new situation and new changes, all units should focus on improving core competitiveness and enhancing core functions, and on the basis of consolidating and deepening the achievements of the three-year action, closely combine with their own reality, make up for shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses, Consolidate the base and promote advantages, research and propose ideas and measures for implementing a new round of state-owned enterprise reforms in this region and enterprises, and play a good “first move”.

It is understood that in 2021, the operating income and total profit of state-owned enterprises across the country will increase by 18.7% and 26.3% respectively compared with 2020. In 2022, the annualized labor productivity of central enterprises supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council will increase by 32.5% compared with the beginning of the three-year action. (Reporter Wang Xi)

