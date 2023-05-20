Home » State Railways: Corradi remains CEO, Cuzzilla new president of Trenitalia
State Railways: Corradi remains CEO, Cuzzilla new president of Trenitalia

State Railways: Corradi remains CEO, Cuzzilla new president of Trenitalia

Ferrovie dello Stato, Cuzzilla new president of Trenitalia and Corradi confirmed CEO

Green light for the new ones top management of Rfi (Italian railway network), Trenitalia e Mercitalia Logistics. The shareholders’ meeting of the three state-controlled companies met today, Friday 19 May, to appoint the new board of directors for the three-year period 2023-2025. As Dario Lo Bosco was elected to the presidency of the company, while he was indicated as managing director – to be appointed at the first meeting of the board of directors – Gianpiero Strisciugliowho left his position as managing director of Mercitalia Logistics.

The Trenitalia assembly elected Stefano Cuzzillawho left his position as a member of the Board of Directors of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, to the chairmanship of the company – just as Affaritaliani had anticipated. As CEO has been confirmed Louis Corradi. The Mercitalia Logistics Assembly has appointed director Sabrina De Filippis appointing her as managing director to replace the outgoing Gianpiero Strisciuglio. De Filippis has left his position as Trenitalia Regional Business Director.

The managing directors will have all the operational powers. the president, Nicoletta Giadrossiand the managing director, Luigi Ferrarison behalf of the entire Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group, – they announced in a note – “thank the outgoing boards of directors, in particular the president of Rfi, Anna Masuttithe managing director of Rfi, Vera Fiorani, and the president of Trenitalia, Michele Pompeo Metafor the valuable work done”.

