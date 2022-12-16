Listen to the audio version of the article

Consolidated revenues up 14%, closing 2022 with a profit, and an overall increase of over 40% in passengers on trains, compared to 2021, with peaks of 110% for high-speed ones. These are the first indications, pending the year-end balance sheet, that arrive from the managing director of the FS group Luigi Ferraris on the occasion of the exchange of greetings with the press in the Rome Tiburtina station.

+110% to Arrows

«We had a good 2022, with revenue growth in the order of 14-15% – explained Ferraris – excellent results due to the restart after the lockdown. We have in fact recorded a general growth in passengers compared to last year, up to a plus 110% on the Frecce trains also thanks – Ferraris specified – to a contained pricing policy, despite the increase in the cost of energy. We have thus managed to absorb the price increases thanks to the increase in passengers and we will close in profit in terms of consolidated even without the Covid contributions received last year”.

2023: consolidation of the train

According to Ferraris, the country “is gradually returning to normality”. «It has been a very important and positive year for us – he added – which comes after a dramatic period that we have all experienced, with the pandemic, with effects added to those of the war still in progress, with increases in materials of up to 40 -50%. On the infrastructure front, we are proceeding as planned, meeting deadlines, we are launching a significant number of tenders, we are making investments. We are proceeding with great commitment and great enthusiasm. 2023, with all the critical issues that may still be linked to the persistence of the war and the high level of inflation, will in any case see a consolidation in the use of the train, and gives us hope”.

Lecce-Bari fast line

«The efforts of the Ferrovie dello Stato group on speeding up and doubling the line see the direct connection between Bari and Naples as one of the main priorities». This was stated by the managing director and general manager of Trenitalia, Luigi Corradi, on the sidelines of the presentation of the new fast regional service of Trenitalia Lecce-Brindisi-Bari which will connect the capital of Salento and the Apulian one in an hour and 25 minutes. «In recent years we have accelerated the renewal of the regional fleet. Today we are presenting a connection made with the new trains of the Pop regional service, with two coupled trains to guarantee more than 600 seats». Corradi recalled that «we are investing 350 million euros for transport in Puglia. Furthermore, the connections between the North and this Region, as well as users, have increased a lot in recent years, exceeding the pre-Covid numbers », he concluded.