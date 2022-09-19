Home Business State Reserve Frozen Meat Continues to Put Live Pig Spot Prices Continue to Fluctuate Forward | Live Pig_Sina Finance_Sina.com
State Reserve Frozen Meat Continues to Put Live Pig Spot Prices Continue to Fluctuate Forward

State Reserve Frozen Meat Continues to Put Live Pig Spot Prices Continue to Fluctuate Forward

Source: Jintou.com

Last week (9.12-9.16), the spot price of domestic live pigs continued to fluctuate. According to the monitoring of the business agency, the average price of ternary live pigs at home and abroad on September 16 was 23.35 yuan/kg, a slight increase of 0.65% from September 12.

On the macro level, Huachu.com put 52,700 tons of frozen meat in reserve. Jilin, Guangxi, Sichuan, Hunan and other places have all started the release of provincial reserve frozen meat. It is estimated that about 200,000 tons of frozen meat will be released in September.

On the supply side, in the short term, the weight of live pigs to slaughter increased this week. In the medium and long term, the number of breeding sows in the sample enterprises in August was 4.8411 million, an increase of 1.56% from the previous month. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, 42.981 million sows were able to breed in July, an increase of 0.5% from the previous month, and the production capacity increased in July. With the recovery of pig breeding profits, production capacity has increased.

On the demand side, the price of white strips continued to rise slightly this week and remained at a high level. Under the current economic background, residents are not very accepting of the price, and the terminal demand is still weak. The Mid-Autumn Festival has passed, and there is a short-term demand window.

To sum up, the game between supply and demand in the market is still fierce. The state-stored frozen meat continues to be released, and the policy to ensure supply and stabilize prices has been launched. In the short term, it is expected that the overall domestic pig price will fluctuate slightly at the current level.

