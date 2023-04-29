State Secretary Graichen under pressure because of the Dena affair: Newspaper for municipal economy

Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Patrick Graichen has come under pressure because of personal ties in filling a top position. According to the ministry, Graichen had informed Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) at the beginning of the week that the designated new managing director of the federal German Energy Agency (Dena), Michael Schäfer, was his best man – but Graichen was a member of a selection committee that suggested Schäfer for the post had. The Ministry of Economics drew consequences. The procedure for filling the dena position is to be reviewed and…