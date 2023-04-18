State Street: caution after the accounts, but there is optimism

The title of the US custodian bank State Street Corp closed yesterday’s session 9.2% downthe biggest decline in three years, after releasing first quarter results and slipping as much as -18% during the session. The accounts missed analysts’ estimates and showed a unexpected outflow of deposits in the first three months of the year. Today, in the pre-market, the institution’s shares trade just below par. Here’s what happened and how it fits into the recent turmoil in the US banking sector.

State Street first quarter accounts

State Street has registered revenues and profits below expectations of analysts, noting a partial withdrawal of clients from its investment products. Specifically, fee and commission income decreased 9% to $2.34 billion and assets under management decreased 10% year-over-year to $3.6 trillion.

The institution reported adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share for the three months ended March, missing estimates of $1.64 per share. On the result weighed for $0.06 a provision of $29 million related to the $1 billion cash injection guaranteeing First Republic Bank. State Street, in fact, is among the banks that have contributed to the rescue of the regional bank and the US financial system, injecting total resources of 30 billion.

Finally, the bank registered $26 billion in net outflows (about 5% of deposits), against 8.44 billion in expected inflows.

State Street CEO Ron O’Hanley



“The first quarter results reflect the strength of our business modeldespite continued interest rate hikes and subsequent significant market movements, volatility and disruption in other sectors of the banking industry,” said Ron O’Hanley, chairman and chief executive officer.

“In this context, our total revenues have been sustained and have grown thanks to strong growth in net interest income on an annual basis, that there made it possible to offset the headwinds on fee income due to significantly lower average market levels“.

“Also, operating costs have been well controlled and ours sound budgetary position it allowed us to return capital to shareholders, joining other major institutions in contributing to efforts to stabilize the US banking system in the first quarter.”

Forecasts for the months to come

The outlook for the second quarter points to revenue growth despite a sequential 5% to 10% decline in net interest income as clients seek higher yields. In this sense, money market funds have gained ground in the context of a “flight to quality” (so-called “flight to quality”).

Eric Aboaf, Chief Financial Officer of State Street, said in the conference call with analysts that deposits will probably still decrease by a few billion. Ron O’Hanley, CEO of the bank, specified that “customers have a fair amount of alternatives and are thinking about how to maximize returns for their customers.”

The bank still plans to conduct share buybacks in 2023 of up to $4.5 billion.

Analysts remain positive on the stock and ratios are solid

Despite yesterday’s crash, analysts’ assessments of State Street stock remain positive overall. The overview of recommendations reported by Bloomberg highlights 9 Buy e 11 Holdwith an average target price of 86.7 dollars and a potential upside of 19% compared to the current market price. State Street shares are down 6% year-to-date, impacted by yesterday’s drop.

It should also be emphasized that experts see a limited credit risk for custodian banks and that the State Street Common Equity Tier 1 ratio came in better than expected at 12.1% versus 11.8% expected.

The US banking environment

State Street is certainly not the only financial institution to have recorded a decrease in deposits. In the first quarter of 2023, Charles Schwab, M&T Bank and State Street lost a combined $60 billion, but the first two still finished yesterday’s session higher thanks to solid results.

Today the results of the big names are scheduled Goldman Sachs e Bank of Americacalled to confirm the positive indications that emerged on Friday from the accounts of Wells Fargo, Jp Morgan and Citigroup.

Il April 24that the close of the markets, i will be released First Republic accountsan important test to more precisely assess the state of health of the regional bank, with potential repercussions on the entire US banking sector.

La view by Warren Buffett

In this sense it is necessary to quote the words of the guru a few weeks ago Warren Buffettaccording to which there will be more bankruptcies in the coming months.

Nonetheless, the number one of the Berkshire Hathaway investment company reassured account holders, stating that the American banking system is fully capable of protecting depositswithout additional costs for citizens, thanks to the ad hoc guarantee fund.

Therefore, there is no need “to turn a stupid decision of managers into a panic attack for US citizens”.

What is certain is that in today’s fast-paced and digitized world, fear-triggered sell-offs risk quickly putting banks under pressure and triggering self-fulfilling prophecies.