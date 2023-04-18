Home » State Street plunges -13% after lower-than-expected bills
State Street plunges -13% after lower-than-expected bills

Shares of State Street Corp. plunge sharply at the start of the session on Wall Street. Shares plunge 13% after the Boston financial giant missed its first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts, due to a decline in revenues from fees and the turmoil in the banking sector.

State Street suffered headwinds on the fee revenue front due to “significantly lower average market levels.” In addition, it reported earnings per share of $1.52 compared to $1.57 in the year-ago period and $1.64 by analyst estimates.

The result was weighed by an expected loss of $29 million, related to the $1 billion cash injection guaranteeing First Republic Bank, which impacted EPS by $0.06 per share.

Finally, the bank recorded $26 billion in net outflows, versus $8.44 billion in expected inflows.

Looking ahead, State Street expects revenue growth in the second quarter.

