State visit to Germany canceled due to riots

The riots were triggered by the death of a 17-year-old during a police check on Tuesday. A motorcycle patrol in Nanterre near Paris stopped 17-year-old Nahel at the wheel of a car in the morning. When the young man suddenly drove off, a deadly shot was fired from the police officer’s service weapon. The incident caused dismay across the country, and France has been shaken by violent unrest ever since. For the fourth night in a row, there were riots with several hundred arrests, looting and arson attacks. The young man was to be buried in Nanterre this Saturday.

It would have been the first state visit by a French president to Germany in 23 years. Macron and his wife Brigitte wanted to arrive in Ludwigsburg in Baden-Württemberg on Sunday evening. Further stations of the visit would have been Berlin on Monday and Dresden on Tuesday. There, Macron wanted to give a keynote address on Franco-German relations in front of the Frauenkirche. From the point of view of the Office of the Federal President, the visit was intended to celebrate Franco-German friendship and at the same time to open a new chapter.

