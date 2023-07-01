Home » State visit to Germany canceled due to riots
Business

State visit to Germany canceled due to riots

by admin
State visit to Germany canceled due to riots

The riots were triggered by the death of a 17-year-old during a police check on Tuesday. A motorcycle patrol in Nanterre near Paris stopped 17-year-old Nahel at the wheel of a car in the morning. When the young man suddenly drove off, a deadly shot was fired from the police officer’s service weapon. The incident caused dismay across the country, and France has been shaken by violent unrest ever since. For the fourth night in a row, there were riots with several hundred arrests, looting and arson attacks. The young man was to be buried in Nanterre this Saturday.

Also read: Scholz and Macron meet – twice plain text as a starter

It would have been the first state visit by a French president to Germany in 23 years. Macron and his wife Brigitte wanted to arrive in Ludwigsburg in Baden-Württemberg on Sunday evening. Further stations of the visit would have been Berlin on Monday and Dresden on Tuesday. There, Macron wanted to give a keynote address on Franco-German relations in front of the Frauenkirche. From the point of view of the Office of the Federal President, the visit was intended to celebrate Franco-German friendship and at the same time to open a new chapter.

See also  Manufacturing PMI is above the line of prosperity and decline for two consecutive months, and my country's economy as a whole maintains a recovery trend

You may also like

What will change for pensioners from July 1st

Central Bank Presidents Agree: Further Monetary Tightening Needed...

Autogrill: Dufry exceeds the threshold of 95% of...

Deindustrialization: Germany is losing investment like never before

«Cut olive trees in the Bari area for...

Minimum wage, Calderone brakes: “Difficult to get there...

Lease an e-car for less than 200 euros:...

Chip, what do Holland’s barriers mean to technology...

Costco Aims to Crack Down on Shared Memberships,...

Fazzolari: “The government avoided the Pnrr disaster. Opposition...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy