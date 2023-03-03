© Reuters Station B’s net loss of 6.7 billion yuan in 2022 Chen Rui reiterated that it will reach breakeven in 2024 | Directly hit the performance meeting



News from “Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily” on March 3 (Reporter Zhang Yangyang) On the afternoon of the 2nd, Bilibili (hereinafter referred to as “Bilibili”) released the financial report for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the annual financial report. The data shows that the total revenue of station B in fiscal year 2022 is 21.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13%; the revenue in the fourth quarter is 6.14 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6%. Under non-GAAP, Station B will have a net loss of 6.7 billion yuan in 2022, compared with 5.5 billion yuan in the same period last year; the net loss in the fourth quarter is 1.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 21%.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Bilibili put forward its profit target for the first time. It plans to narrow the annual non-GAAP (non-US GAAP) operating loss rate from 2022 year-on-year, and the medium-term goal is to achieve non-GAAP break-even in 2024.In tonight’s conference call, Chen Rui, CEO of Station B, reiterated in the earnings conference call that the profit target for 2024 will not change.

In terms of business, in 2022, station B’s game revenue will be 5 billion yuan, and the revenue in the fourth quarter will be 1.15 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 12% in the fourth quarter. The company said that it was mainly due to the lack of new game launches in this quarter.

The reporter learned from Station B thatIn the first half of this year, Bilibili will release 2 self-developed games “Slude” and “Elsil: Star Dawn” and 6 agency games at home and abroad.Bilibili executives said that with the gradual recovery of domestic game version number approval, game business development will usher in more opportunities.

Value-added services (mainly live streaming and big membership services) are still the largest source of income for Station B. The annual revenue in 2022 will be 8.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 26%, and the fourth quarter revenue will be 2.35 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 24%.The reporter learned from station B that the live broadcast business will grow rapidly in 2022, and the annual revenue will increase by more than 30% year-on-year. In the fourth quarter, the average number of monthly active anchors will increase by 70% year-on-year, and the average monthly paid users of live broadcast business will increase by more than 40% year-on-year.

Although the advertising market environment will be under pressure in 2022, the market share of Bilibili’s advertising business will continue to increase steadily. In 2022, Station B’s annual advertising revenue will be 5.1 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12%. Advertising revenue in the fourth quarter reached 1.51 billion yuan, and performance advertising revenue increased by more than 50% year-on-year. The new advertising scenarios brought by the Story-Mode vertical screen video and the efficient effect conversion components have brought new impetus to the increase in effect advertising revenue.

In the evening conference call, Li Ni, COO of Station B, said that advertisers began to regain confidence in 2023, and it is expected that the entire industry as a whole has the opportunity to achieve a double-digit growth rate, but advertisers will still be more cautious and concerned than before. delivery effectiveness.

In 2022, the e-commerce and other turnover of station B will be 3.1 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9%, and 1.1 billion yuan in the fourth quarter. Li Ni revealed,Bilibili will recently integrate the entire system of video and live streaming, and explore the open-loop trading model belonging to Bilibili, which will also rapidly increase the budget of the e-commerce industry and merchants this year.

In 2022, Station B will focus on high-quality user growth and profitability improvement, focusing on core business development.In terms of user data and operating indicators, in the fourth quarter, the average daily active users were 92.8 million, a year-on-year increase of 29%; the average monthly active users increased by 20% year-on-year to 326 million; the average monthly paying users were 28.1 million, a year-on-year increase of 15%.

On the phone call in the evening, Chen Rui said that in 2023, he will no longer simply pursue DAU numbers, but will pay more attention to quality DAU growth, that is, higher user activity, higher user stickiness, and greater user provision. commercial value. In 2023, Station B will continue to focus on the commercialization process, focusing on improving the gross profit margin of various businesses, controlling expenses, and narrowing losses. Station B is taking steps to cut some low-margin businesses, such as advertising and e-commerce.