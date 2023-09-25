Stay Updated with the Latest LEIDSA Lottery Results in the Dominican Republic

LEIDSA Lottery: Updated Results and How to Play

The LEIDSA lottery, one of the most popular games in the Dominican Republic, offers players the chance to win million-dollar prizes. Whether you’re interested in participating in the giveaways or simply want to stay up to date with the latest results, we’ve got you covered.

Today, on Saturday, September 23, 2023, LEIDSA distributed prizes worth more than 500 million pesos ($9 million). Looking ahead, the total prize pool for the next draw is set at 0 million, with 15 million from Lotto, 100 million fixed from Más, and 200 million fixed from Supermás.

If you’re curious about the winning numbers for the LEIDSA lottery, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the latest results for the recent draws:

LEIDSA winning numbers for Saturday, September 23:

– Lotto More: 09

– Super More: 02

ELECTRONIC PALLET POOL winning numbers for Saturday, September 23:

– 76 63 34

SUPER KINO TV winning numbers for Saturday, September 23:

– 74 70 18 45 48 78 44 07 67 77 34 13 17 26 51 52 36 79 29 09

LOTTO POOL winning numbers for Saturday, September 23:

– 06 13 17 20 28

PICK THREE MORE winning numbers for Saturday, September 23:

– 08 41 49

Now, let’s dive into how to play the LEIDSA lottery, how much the tickets cost, and the potential winnings. To participate, you must purchase a ticket from an authorized point of sale, which costs RD$30.00 ($0.50). Each ticket contains a series of numbers that you need to select before the drawing. You can make as many plays as you want.

After selecting your numbers, hand over the ticket to a sales agent who will provide you with a receipt. Keep the receipt safe as it will be necessary to claim any winnings. To win the day’s accumulated prize, you must match six numbers out of the thirty-eight in the draw. Cash prizes are also awarded to winners with five, four, and three correct numbers.

LEIDSA draws take place daily at different times. The Quiniela Palé Electrónico drawing begins at 2:55 PM (Eastern Time), while the Súper Kino TV drawing occurs at 9:00 PM (Eastern Time). The Loto Pool and Pega Tres Más draws have their own specific schedules.

For example, Súper Más is another popular draw within LEIDSA, where players have the chance to win great prizes. To play, you need to select six numbers from 1 to 35 on your ticket. If all your numbers match, the jackpot is yours. Additionally, there is a “golden number” that can increase your prize if it matches one of your selected numbers.

LOTO POOL is another game offered by LEIDSA, drawing daily at various times, including 8:55 PM from Monday to Friday and 5:55 PM on Saturdays. To play, choose six numbers from 1 to 36 and an additional number from 1 to 8. Matching all the numbers will grant you the grand prize, but there are also additional prizes for those who guess some of the main numbers and the bonus number.

If you’re wondering about the Súper Kino TV draw, it takes place every day at 8:55 PM local time, and each play costs RD$25.00.

Lastly, Súper Palé is an innovative draw that combines the first prize of the Lottery and Electronic Palé Draw with the first prize of the National Lottery Draw. The minimum bet is RD$1, and the maximum prize is RD$3,000 ($54) for each peso bet.

For detailed information about the lottery numbers and updates, you can visit our website. Stay tuned and good luck with your future plays!

