STC Acquires 9.9% Stake in Telefónica, Shares Rise at Opening

Telefónica Shares Rise After STC Acquisition Announcement

Telefónica, the Spanish telecommunications company, experienced a 3% increase in its shares at the market opening following the announcement that Saudi operator STC would acquire a 9.9% stake in the company for 2.1 billion euros. However, as the stock market session progressed, Telefónica’s shares returned to normal and only advanced by a slight 0.2% at noon, reaching 3.75 euros per share.

On the other hand, the Saudi telecommunications group STC saw a 2% drop in its shares on the Riyadh stock market, reaching 38.6 Saudi riyals (equivalent to 9.6 euros) after becoming the majority shareholder of Telefónica with its 9.9% stake. STC’s shares have experienced a 4% increase in value so far this year, with a market capitalization of approximately 48.1 billion euros.

The acquisition by STC of its stake in Telefónica was accomplished through the purchase of shares representing 4.9% of Telefónica’s share capital and financial instruments that provide economic exposure to another 5% of the share capital. STC Group will obtain voting rights corresponding to the 5% through the physical liquidation of the financial instruments, once the necessary regulatory authorizations are obtained.

STC clarified that it has no intention of acquiring control or a majority stake in Telefónica, stating that this investment opportunity allows them to leverage their strong balance sheet while maintaining their attractive dividend policy. They also expressed confidence in Telefónica’s sustainable growth and upward potential, calling the acquisition an important milestone in its expansion and growth strategy.

As part of its growth strategy, STC has made various investments in the information, communication, and technology sector within Saudi Arabia and abroad. The most recent investment was made by its subsidiary Tawal, which acquired the assets of United Group telecommunication towers in Bulgaria, Croatia, and Slovenia.

The President of STC Group, Mohammed KA Al Faisal, noted the similarities between STC and Telefónica and described the investment as aligned with their growth strategy, which focuses on investing in promising technology and digital infrastructure markets worldwide.

Telefónica acknowledged STC’s friendly approach and expressed its appreciation for the support of the management team, its strategy, and its ability to create value. The company emphasized that the acquisition represents a great investment opportunity and highlights its own growth and expansion plans.

This announcement signals a significant development in the telecommunications industry and demonstrates the increasingly global nature of companies in the sector.

