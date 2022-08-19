



Source: Financial Times

Our reporter Xu Beibei reported that recently, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission held a symposium to listen to the opinions and suggestions of the representatives of the two sessions. The meeting closely combined the themes of small and medium-sized banking institutions to prevent and control financial risks, deepen financial reform, and serve the real economy, listened carefully to the opinions and suggestions of some representatives of the two sessions on the reform and risk reduction of small and medium-sized banks, and studied the work of small and medium-sized banks to deepen reform and serve the real economy.Symposium adoptsOnline and offlineThe combined form of video conferencing will set up the main venue at the CBIRC organ, and set up branch venues at the location of the deputies. The meeting was chaired by Cao Yu, member of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, and invited representatives of the National People’s Congress Xu Nuojin and Yang Linhua, and members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Song Hai and Yang Jun to attend the meeting. 88 other NPC deputies watched online through the NPC deputies work information platform . Fu Wenjie, director of the Liaison Bureau of the General Office of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, gave guidance on handling delegates’ suggestions.

At the symposium, the representatives said that the CBIRC adopted a two-way communication method with the representative members, and the leaders of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission presided over the symposium to further understand the intentions of the representative members, which is conducive to enhancing mutual understanding and promoting problem solving, which fully reflects the Bank’s The China Insurance Regulatory Commission attaches great importance to the handling of proposals and proposals. Through the form of video connection and online live broadcast, the time and space constraints are broken, it is convenient for the delegates to be informed of the political affairs, and to build a bridge of communication with the organizer. Based on their own work and actual research, each representative committee deeply analyzed the difficulties and problems faced by the reform and development of small and medium-sized banks, exploring a multi-level capital replenishment mechanism, speeding up the disposal of non-performing assets; strengthening the construction of the small and medium-sized banks’ own mechanisms, and strengthening corporate governance and decision-making mechanisms ; Promote the reform of county-level rural credit cooperatives, further expand the innovation autonomy of county-level rural credit cooperatives; put forward targeted opinions and suggestions on effective prevention and resolution of regional financial risks. The responsible comrades of the Urban Banking Department and the Rural Banking Department of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission responded to the main opinions and suggestions of the representatives on the spot. Comrade Cao Yu carefully listened to the opinions and suggestions of the representatives and members, and communicated from time to time. The participants fully exchanged opinions and reached consensus on further improving the reform and risk reduction of small and medium-sized banks. They achieved positive results in accumulating first-hand information, preparing strong policies, conveying the guidance of regulatory policies, demonstrating the process of regulatory work, and enhancing communication and understanding.

The meeting pointed out that the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission attaches great importance to the handling of the proposals and proposals of the two sessions, insists on changing “documents and documents” to “people-to-people”, makes full use of information technology, innovates the handling methods, and further improves the participation of deputies. The contact between the representative members and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the local banking and insurance regulatory bureaus has been closer, and the coverage and influence of the meeting have been greatly improved, and tangible results have been achieved. In the next step, the CBIRC will, in accordance with the spirit of the symposium, further sort out the opinions and suggestions of the representative members, carefully study and absorb them in conjunction with relevant departments, and work closely with local party committees and governments to steadily promote the reform of small and medium-sized banks to mitigate risks, strengthen risk prevention and control in key areas, and promote Replenish capital through multiple channels; persevere in the supervision of small and medium-sized banks, urge small and medium-sized banking institutions to deepen reform, strengthen risk management and internal control, and continue to enhance their ability to serve the real economy.

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Zhang Wen