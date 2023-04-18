[Steady growth and strong confidence in development]Hunan’s total import and export value in the first quarter was 179.38 billion yuan-Huasheng Online

Hunan’s total import and export value in the first quarter was 179.38 billion yuan

With a year-on-year increase of 58.3%, the export of “three new products” is outstanding

Huasheng Online, April 17th (all media reporter Huang Tingting, correspondent Yang Zhanghui) Changsha Customs announced today that in the first quarter, Hunan’s foreign trade achieved rapid growth, with a total import and export value of 179.38 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 58.3%.

In the first quarter, Hunan had frequent economic and trade exchanges with 222 countries and regions. Among them, ASEAN, the United States and the European Union are the top three trading partners, with import and export values ​​of 41.15 billion yuan, 18.95 billion yuan and 15.48 billion yuan respectively. In addition, Hunan’s import and export to countries along the “Belt and Road” was 72.05 billion yuan, an increase of 93.1%, accounting for 40.2% of the province’s total foreign trade value, an increase of 7.2 percentage points compared with the same period last year. The import and export to other RCEP member countries was 60.74 billion yuan, an increase of 61.5%.

The import and export structure continued to be optimized, and the export of new competitive products increased significantly. In the first quarter, Hunan exported 56.13 billion yuan of mechanical and electrical products, an increase of 85.3%, accounting for 44.7% of the province’s total export value in the same period. The “three new” products of electric passenger vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar batteries have become Hunan’s new advantageous export products, with a total export of 1.41 billion yuan, an increase of 82.1%.

Among the cities and prefectures in the province, the total import and export value of Changsha in the first quarter was 84.73 billion yuan, accounting for nearly 50% of the province’s total foreign trade value. The four cities of Yueyang, Chenzhou, Yongzhou and Huaihua performed well.

This year, Hunan’s foreign trade import and export has stabilized significantly. Judging from the results of the monthly export leading index survey conducted by the General Administration of Customs in March, more than 70% of the sample enterprises in Hunan maintain a positive attitude towards the future export situation, and the overall confidence of enterprises has rebounded.

Why is Hunan’s foreign trade growing so fast? Changsha Customs explained that first, new markets and new drivers are growing rapidly. For example, our province’s import and export to emerging markets such as the Middle East, Latin America and Africa totaled 41.34 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 82%. The export of “three new” products grew rapidly, raising the overall growth rate of exports by 0.9 percentage points. Second, the leading role of advanced manufacturing industrial clusters is obvious. In the first quarter, the import and export of construction machinery and rail transit in our province increased by 147% and 136.1% respectively year-on-year. Third, the construction of the comprehensive bonded area has achieved remarkable results, and emerging business forms such as cross-border e-commerce have become new engines to stimulate the growth of foreign trade in our province.

