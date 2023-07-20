Steady Growth in China’s Online Retail Market Forecasted for First Half of 2023

China‘s Online Retail Market Shows Steady Growth in First Half of 2023

According to a report by AI Express, China‘s online retail market is expected to witness a steady growth trend in the first half of 2023. The National Bureau of Statistics revealed that the national online retail sales reached 7.16 trillion yuan during this period, marking a year-on-year increase of 13.1%. Physical goods’ online retail sales amounted to 6.06 trillion yuan, accounting for 26.6% of the total retail sales of social consumer goods, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 10.8%.

The analysis of key e-commerce platforms has identified several notable characteristics of the national online retail market in the first half of the year. Firstly, specific categories of goods experienced significant growth, with eight out of the monitored 18 categories showing a growth rate exceeding double digits. Notably, gold, silver, jewelry, and communication equipment demonstrated year-on-year increases of 33.5% and 23.3%, respectively.

Secondly, online service consumption showed promising growth momentum. Online catering sales increased by 27.9% compared to the previous year, while sales of online tourism products and attractions tickets saw significant increases of 272.4% and 69.8% year-on-year, respectively. These figures were 156.6 and 50.6 percentage points faster than the first quarter.

Thirdly, online retail sales showed improvement across various regions. The central, eastern, western, and northeastern regions experienced year-on-year increases of 16.1%, 13%, 11.5%, and 9.1%, respectively. Importantly, these figures were 4.8, 4.4, 4.6, and 5.4 percentage points faster than the first quarter, indicating continuous growth.

Furthermore, rural online retail sales maintained steady growth. National rural online retail sales reached 1.12 trillion yuan, demonstrating a year-on-year increase of 12.5%, which was 3.7 percentage points higher than the first quarter. Physical commodity online retail sales in rural areas reached 1.02 trillion yuan, marking an 11.3% year-on-year increase. Additionally, the national online retail sales of agricultural products reached 0.27 trillion yuan, reflecting a 13.1% year-on-year increase.

Lastly, the new formats and models of e-commerce witnessed robust growth. In the first half of the year, key monitoring e-commerce platforms generated a cumulative live broadcast sales total of 1.27 trillion yuan. Moreover, the number of live broadcasts exceeded 110 million, while the number of live broadcast products surpassed 70 million. The number of active anchors also exceeded 2.7 million, highlighting the flourishing vitality of e-commerce.

The steady growth and positive performance of China‘s online retail market in the first half of 2023 affirm the continuing shift towards digital consumption and the strong momentum of e-commerce. With ongoing developments in technology and online platforms, the future looks promising for the expansion of the country’s online retail sector.

