Source: China Securities Construction Investment Author: China Securities Construction Investment Futures

【Viewpoints and Strategies】

market news

Coke: Landing place for the first round of coke transfer during New Year’s Day (100-110 yuan/ton);coking coal: Ceke port plans to import 20 million tons next year, and Ganqimaodu port is expected to import 30 million tons.

inventory change

coke: The inventory of coke enterprises has decreased, the inventory of steel mills has increased, and the inventory of ports has increased; the overall inventory has increased, and the coke inventory has driven downward. The available days of coke inventory in steel mills have rebounded;coking coal: The inventory of coal washing plants and coal mines continued to decline, the inventory replenishment of coking plants slowed down, steel mills continued to replenish their inventory, and port inventories continued to increase; the overall inventory continued to increase, and coking coal inventories were driven downward; the number of days available for coking coal inventories in coking plants and steel mills both rebounded .

Fundamentals

coke: The loss of blast furnaces in steel mills has increased, and the output of molten iron has increased slightly; the coke inventory of some steel mills has increased to a reasonable level, and the willingness to purchase has weakened; the profits of coke companies have narrowed slightly, the capacity utilization rate has rebounded, and the output ratio of coke steel has dropped;coking coal: The impact of the epidemic has gradually diminished, and the production pace of some large mines has slowed down before the Spring Festival; the available days of inventory in coke enterprises have rebounded, and the resistance to high-priced coal is obvious; the daily traffic of Mongolian coal ports has risen to above 870 vehicles, and the inventory reduction in supervision areas has been slow.

expected

Coke: Demand: 1) There are frequent macroeconomic benefits, the impact of the first wave of epidemics has weakened, and terminal repairs are expected to be neutral; 2) The losses of threaded blast furnaces have intensified, and steel mills may use low-level molten iron to force raw materials to cut prices, and then replenish warehouses at low prices;coking coal: Supply: 1) The 4.3-meter coke oven in Shanxi may be shut down in batches at the end of the year; 2) As the Spring Festival approaches, some coal mines have already arranged holiday plans; 3) The increase in Mongolian coal imports is expected to further increase; 4) Australian coal re-clearance concerns are gradually increasing rise.

mainline logic

Coke: The gross profit margin of coke steel rebounded to 8%, driven downward by profit; the inventory of coking coal was driven downward, and the inventory of coke was driven downward; after the first round of landing, the spot warehouse receipt was 2985, and the J01 contract was slightly discounted, and the basis was driven upward. Macro expectations are the main disturbance items;coking coal: Short trading steel mill replenishment is coming to an end, threaded blast furnaces are losing money, Mongolian coal customs clearance is high, and Australian coal ban is lifted; long trading terminal margins are improving, and the impact of the epidemic is weakening, etc. It is worth noting that the current gross profit margin of coking steel has reached a new high during the year.

Strategy

Coke: Neutral: The coke 05 contract is temporarily on the sidelines, the J05 pressure level is around 2760, and the support level is around 2620. After breaking the support, the downward momentum may increase;coking coal: Neutral: The coking coal 05 contract is on the sidelines for the time being, the pressure level is around 1940, and the support level is around 1820. After breaking the support, the downward momentum may increase.

【1. Bifocal market information】

【2. Bifocal Correlation Chart】

