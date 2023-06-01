Steel, Mittal again at loggerheads with the state: that’s why

Ex Ilva, new collision between Mittal and Dri d’Italia (Invitalia) on the Taranto plant

Mittal collides again with the State, represented here by Dri company of Italy, which belongs to Invitalia (Mef) which controls 32% of Acciaierie d’Italia. For its part, Mittal as a private entity holds the majority with 62%. The two “quarrels” entered into conflict again over the billion euros of the Pnrr at stake for the construction of the iron pre-reduced plant in Tarantothe semi-product that will have to power the steel factory’s future electric furnaces, reduce emissions and implement decarbonisation.

There are resources on the pre-reduced system (Law No. 175 of 17 November 2022, Aiuti Ter decree) and Dri d’Italia is moving forwardin fact, in July one of the two technologies in the field will be chosen and the contract will be formalized in September. The plant will go into operation in 2026, will be in the former Ilva e it will produce about 2 million tons of pre-reduced per year.

As revealed by a letter that the CEO of Acciaierie d’Italia, Lucia Morselli (designated by Mittal and CEO even earlier, when the group was only Mittal and did not have the participation of Invitalia), sent to Dri d’Italia, to Ilva in extraordinary administration (company that owns the plants leased to AdI) and to the ministers of Enterprise and European Affairs, cohesion and Pnrr.

Steel, contrasting positions: Morselli Vs Invitalia

On the one hand there is Morselli asking that AdI take care of the pre-reduced, while at the moment it is excluded “from the sharing of essential documents and interlocutions. Dri did not submit his technical report on the project in Ilva to AdI, the manager of the Taranto plant and recipient of the production of the DRP plant” (the pre-reduced).

