Steel production collapses: the call for industrial electricity prices is getting louder

Steel production collapses – and the call for industrial electricity prices gets louder

High energy prices have pushed the balance sheet of steelmakers deep into the red this year. A new statistic sees declines in all areas. The industry is now demanding a lower industrial electricity price – but Minister of Economics Habeck cannot get away with this.

Steel production in Germany falls to the level of the Corona crisis – even though the pandemic is over. The negative records of the global financial market crisis of 2009 are already in sight – although there is no crisis on the financial market. The mid-term review of the Steel Industry Association should be further fuel for the current debate about Germany’s deindustrialization.

The accounts are clear. Crude steel production: minus 5.3 percent in the half year. Rolled steel: minus 5.7 percent compared to the same period last year. And the crash is apparently accelerating: in June alone, crude steel production fell by 8.4 percent compared to the same month last year.

Nobody in the industry expects an improvement: the business climate index is almost 16 percent below the previous year’s value. Shouldn’t the economy actually go uphill again after Corona?

One reason for the steel crisis: there is hardly any construction in Germany. Turnaround in interest rates, a shortage of skilled workers and high material costs have almost brought the new building to a standstill, so little steel is needed accordingly. The consequences of the slump in demand are exacerbated by the high energy prices from which the steel mills are suffering.

“The steel industry in Germany is under pressure – and this is mainly due to the electricity costs in Germany, which are still too high,” says Kerstin Maria Rippel, Managing Director of the Steel Industry Association: “A temporary, conditional and intelligently made bridge electricity price is what is urgently needed now.”

The steel lobbyist knows that Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) is on her side when it comes to this demand. He had advocated subsidizing the cost of a kilowatt hour of electricity for industrial companies down to six cents. But Habeck does not get through in the coalition.

The scientific advisory board of the Federal Ministry of Finance advises against the introduction of an industrial electricity price: There is a risk that “necessary structural adjustment processes will not occur” if industry continues with subsidized energy as before.

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had alternatively proposed reducing electricity and energy taxes instead of distributing new subsidies. That would probably also benefit a larger group of recipients.

But the particularly energy-intensive steel industry is running out of time, it doesn’t want to wait for lengthy reform processes in the tax and levy system. Lindner’s scientific advisory board “ignores a very important point,” says Rippel, head of the association. Green steel acts “as a driver and amplifier” in the climate-neutral restructuring of the economy because it unfolds its CO₂-reducing power across all steel-intensive sectors such as construction, automotive and mechanical engineering. “Every tonne of green steel has a direct impact on the CO₂ balance of the customer industries,” says Rippel.

More environmentally friendly steel production is also declining

Nevertheless, there are rays of hope for the industry: the EU Commission had just approved state aid for the decarbonization of the Duisburg plant of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe. The Federal Ministry of Economics and the State of North Rhine-Westphalia want to provide 2 billion euros to replace the climate-damaging coking coal with hydrogen in steel production.

But other parts of the steel industry are still waiting in vain for help. The half-yearly balance is particularly bad when it comes to the relatively climate-friendly production of electric steel: only 5.4 million tons were produced in the first half of the year. That is around 13 percent less than in the previous year. In the past month of June, the decline in production of electrical steel was particularly drastic at minus 20 percent.

The production of electrical steel involves the recycling of scrap metal using an arc smelting process. The process works practically without coking coal and is therefore relatively climate-friendly. However, it requires large amounts of electricity. And that has gotten expensive.

Although prices have fallen again since last year, electricity costs three times more than before the energy crisis, which had intensified Russia’s war of aggression. The German steel industry will therefore have to bear additional costs of 1.25 billion euros for electricity alone this year. The association calculates that there will be another 800 million euros because gas has also become more expensive. In other steel-producing countries such as Australia, Japan, the USA, China or Saudi Arabia, industrial electricity prices are only a fraction of the German value.

According to a forecast by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the demand for electricity throughout Europe will fall by around three percent this year, although more and more electric cars and heat pumps are increasing demand. The reason: industry, which accounts for two-thirds of the demand, is absent in many places. Because it reduces, relocates or stops production due to the high prices.

