Steep price increases – cooperative relieves consumers of high electricity prices – News

Many Swiss electricity suppliers are making a profit. But they will increase the prices for household customers in some cases massively in 2024. According to the latest data from the Federal Electricity Commission Elcom, the average is 18 percent. However: there are exceptions.

Author: Marcel Sigrist, Nadine Ibrahim

Households who can get their electricity from the cooperatively organized Primeo Energie (founded in 1897 as Elektra Birseck Münchenstein EBM in the canton of Basel-Landschaft) are in luck: The company says it will only increase prices for its private customers by five percent next year kilowatt hour.

According to the latest data published today by the Federal Electricity Commission Elcom, the average for all energy suppliers is 18 percent.

Lukas Küng, Head of Grid at Primeo Energie, says: “The concerns came up last year when we significantly increased electricity prices for 2023. As a result, we were in intensive dialogue with our delegates. It was very important to them that we continue to raise electricity prices moderately.”

The company uses a large part of the profit of 28 million francs generated in other business areas last year for this purpose. It is a sign of solidarity to the approximately 57,000 members of the cooperative, says Küng.

No alternative for the BKW Group

The pricing policy of the Bernese energy group BKW is somewhat different: an average household will have to pay 22 percent more for electricity in the coming year. At the same time, the company is making high profits: 574 million in 2022. In the first six months of the current financial year, the bottom line was more than 300 million francs in profit.

The losses on the part of the suppliers were not passed on to the consumers either.

This should please the majority shareholder in terms of expected dividends: the canton of Bern. For BKW CEO Robert Itschner, there is no alternative to using the profit in favor of private customers to cushion the upcoming increases in electricity prices: “It wasn’t that long ago that the world looked very different. There were massive losses on the part of the suppliers. And these were not passed on to the consumers either».

The tariffs are also absolutely regulated. As a BKW, you only charge for the costs. What the canton of Bern ultimately does with the dividends is of course its decision, and BKW has no influence on that, adds Itschner.

Swiss consumer protection holds against it

Sara Stalder, Director of Swiss Consumer Protection, thinks that the electricity market is currently out of control due to the global situation. And this calls for an extraordinary correction, especially in the case of energy suppliers that are owned by the public sector, i.e. the state.

“Companies can give some of their exorbitant profits to consumers. Of course, that requires a certain system change. But if you want to do it, then it’s possible,” emphasizes Stalder.

The fact remains that the electricity prices, which are rising sharply in many places, will continue to weigh on many weaker household budgets in the coming year.

