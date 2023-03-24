Listen to the audio version of the article

“It’s okay to talk about the price, but I’d focus on the menu and piracy first. That’s where you have to start.” Stefano Azzi, CEO of Dazn Italia, does not hide from the question and confirms: «We are ready to play our game with determination on Serie A rights for the next five years. But the important thing is also to improve the product as experience. Which is absolutely possible.” Azzi arrived at the helm of Dazn Italia a year ago. And he looks back on the 12 months «in a positive way. In this period we have changed pace. On financial sustainability, in the relationship with the institutions, in investments in technologies, in the relationship with customers with the new customer care».

Well, if we talk about financial sustainability, don’t you find it in contradiction with the 2021 budget of the Dazn group which globally closed with a loss of 2.17 billion euros?

The group is growing rapidly. Revenues have risen by 70% and Dazn is increasingly carving out the role of European leader in streaming sport. The group has set itself the goal of reaching profitability by the end of 2023. And we too in Italy are in line with the group’s strategy. For us, this phase is still that of investments to create value. We did it with Serie A, but also with the acquisition of Eleven Group and with all the commitment to infrastructure and technology.

Also this season Dazn had to face the infamous consumer wheel.

Less and less. In a year and a half we broadcast 640 matches. In this group, there were critical issues in about 1% of the matches. We have always apologized, absolutely, we note that they are critical issues belonging to past episodes and in many cases not even referable to us. As a responsible Ott that we are, we proactively repaid within days. But we worked hard, invested and looked forward.

What do you think about the fact that many observers still today believe that streaming cannot support live sport?

Streaming isn’t the future, it’s the present. The numbers on growth in use convince us that the paradigm has changed. We have about 15 million registered unique devices. About 30% of those who use the service do so on the move. And the audience is giving us positive results