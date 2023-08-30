Stefano Bisi, the Manifesto of the XX September 2023: “History in the future”

Artificial intelligence and history, the Grand Master of the Grand Orient of Italy Bisi: “No robot will ever shed a tear”

What will history be like in the future? How will it be influenced, “contaminated” by Artificial Intelligence? Questions that the Grand Master of the Grand Orient of Italy Stefano Bisi tries to answer in the “Manifesto of the XX September”.

“We are experiencing a delicate phase in the history of humanity, increasingly marked by profound changes at all levels. The pandemic, the energy crisis, climate change, the consequences of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the digital revolution have produced and will continue to exert scenarios and conditions in the future that will change our daily way of life and will also significantly influence the world of work and the productive activity now entrusted to the person.

In particular, the use of the so-called Artificial intelligence is destined to increase exponentially in the near future by modifying the very concept of many jobs that will be entrusted to thinking machines, to robots capable of replacing man and interacting under his control.

Since the brilliant English mathematician Alan Turing in 1950 created his logic calculation “machine”, basically the first computer, paving the way for everything we see today, progress has been constant like the question “but can machines think ?” which Turing asked himself then and which he continues to make us reflect and discuss.

Artificial Intelligence will be cause for well being and further development of our prosperity or may, if not used in a balanced way, generate further employment conflicts? This is the question and at the same time also the challenge most important that awaits us and that we submit to everyone’s attention on this anniversary of XX September, epic date for our beloved nation.

With a reassuring certainty: no machine, however sophisticated, can replace the human brain, the thought and conscience of the person. No robot can ask questions. No robot will ever shed a tear.

Long live Freedom

Long live secularism

Long live the Grand Orient of Italy“.

