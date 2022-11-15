Restarting from high value added work, inclusive economic and social policies, a strong investment in education, research and development. The public and private management believes in an Italy that knows how to put merit and skills back at the center. This is the path indicated by the president of Cida Stefano Cuzzilla, today in Rome in front of over a thousand managers, business executives and representatives of the institutions, aimed on the one hand to guarantee the implementation of the NRP and on the other to face situations of absolute urgency regarding the war, pandemic, climate and energy crisis.

In addition to the president Stefano Cuzzilla, the annual assembly of Cida, the Confederation that represents almost one million managers between the public and private sectors, saw the presence of the vice president of the Senate of the Republic, Maurizio Gasparriof the Minister for Public Administration, Paolo Zangrilloof the Undersecretary of Economy and Finance, Federico Freniof the Undersecretary for Labor and Social Policies, Claudius Durigonof the founder of the Community of Sant’Egidio, Andrea Riccardi.

President Cuzzilla said: «Businesses and administrations need high skills to support development and drive innovation. The implementation of the NRP must be entrusted to managerial figures and methods ». He then went on to state that this process must be implemented “not only to spend the resources we have well, but also to generate a multiplier effect on growth, for the benefit of the younger generations”. Cuzzilla also launched an appeal to the institutions: «We ask for more dialogue and readiness to listen. The model of dialogue must change, not only in consideration of the million managers we represent, but for what we express ».

Managers were among the few categories able to respond effectively to the contraction in employment in the pandemic period, with a growth rate of more than 5% in 2022 compared to the previous year. A demonstration of how responsibility and skills represent the key to driving the different economic sectors of the country, especially in extremely complex periods.

«Scientific method, the primacy of competence, drive towards innovation are the cornerstones of managerial thinking to guide development. It is important that public and private work in synergy – explained Cuzzilla -. They are two dimensions that must integrate better to overcome the extent of the crisis and find solutions to Italy’s ancient evils ».

Cida based its estimates on the data and the demographic trend is clear: the number of newborns is insufficient to keep the system in balance. The population has dropped by over one million in a few years, the over 65s are growing, the number of people of active age is decreasing. For Cida it is necessary to invest in welfare, in greater protection for working women, in a tax system that defends the intergenerational pact between active and retired people.

The climate crisis affects everyone. The absence of a climate strategy is not permissible in the same way as that which has been lacking in the energy sector. Our business system is accelerating in terms of sustainability and the demand for managers with green skills increases by 5% every year. Technological innovation applied to the circular economy must therefore win.

Believing in the primacy of competence also means taking serious work. We are the second country in Europe with the lowest percentage of young people employed (only 31.1%), we are in the penultimate place for female employment and we are first in the ranking with over 3 million young people not included in training and education courses ( the so-called Neet). Also in this, the PNRR is an important lever. According to the data processed by Cida, the two Missions that most promise to drive youth employment will focus on digitization with + 0.9% (Mission 1) and the ecological transition, with a percentage of + 0.8% (Mission 2).

The Confederation leaves its assembly by proposing a radical change of past models. The priority for Cida is to invest in research and development, which in Italy is drastically low when compared to the rest of the Eurozone: in 2020 our total expenditure was 1.53% of GDP against the European average of 2.32%. The Meloni Cida government asks to consider research as a single system, integrated between public and private, to allow technology transfer to companies and unblock the productivity index that has not grown for a quarter of a century.

We need to experiment with new technologies with a logic that is attentive to the use of raw materials. Energy prices rise, in the third quarter the problems of supplying raw materials affected about 60% of the companies in the industry.

Another key aspect is to address the issue of tax reforms. Cida supports the need to overcome the Fornero law, in line with what government parties such as the Lega say, which made it into an identity battle, but an overall reform intervention is needed to bring order to the pension system without penalizing work. The first step is to separate pension expenditure from welfare expenditure; the second is to act harshly to combat tax evasion; the third is to reduce the tax wedge on labor, with a provision that is not a facade, but stimulates the entry into the productive world, especially of young people and women.

Finally, the issue of cooperation. “Cooperating today means working for peace and for a quick resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Cooperating means enhancing the negotiating tables, starting with the G20 underway in Bali. We need to be protagonists in Europe – underlines the President – to reaffirm our Atlanticism and to exploit our geographical position towards the African and Asian continents, as the gateway to Europe ».