Tomorrow in the storm: no one expected Feltri’s expulsion

Stephen Feltri is no longer the director of “Tomorrow“, his deputy, Emiliano, was promoted in his place Fittipaldi. But Carlo’s decision De Benedettipublisher of the newspaper, was certainly not one shared choice. Feltri – reads Libero – would remain displaced from the company’s move. A dismissal on two feet communicated with one use of Editoriale Domani SpA, the company that publishes the newspaper, in which De Benedetti and the Board of Directors thank Feltri “for the commitment and work done in recent years” and “wish the new director to face the important with passion challenge That awaits him“. What happened in the last few hours? Just the other evening Stefano Felts he was Lilli’s guest Gruber on A7 and the girth indicated it as Director of Tomorrow. Then yesterday the announcement on social media to his followers with a post entitled “Tomorrow is another day”.

“After almost three years of intense and exciting work”, explains Feltri, “yes closes my experience as director of the newspaper Domani which I helped found with a team piccolo ma combative of journalists in 2020”. Then, – continues Libero – after reporting tomorrow’s press release, he adds clarifying that the separation not it ended consensually: “It’s not my costume make controversy or comments on the places where I worked, so don’t ask me”. The explanation De Benedetti gives in the note is that “he has decided to support the newspaper with important new investments in digital realm in order to consolidate the role that Domani has won within the informative panorama Italian”.

