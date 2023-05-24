Steffen Klusmann is about to be replaced as “Spiegel” editor-in-chief

Steffen Klusmann has been editor-in-chief at “Spiegel” since 2018. picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

The editor-in-chief of one of the most important media brands in Germany, the “Spiegel”, is about to be replaced. According to Business Insider, Steffen Klusmann is already in talks about canceling his contract. A mysterious appearance of Klusmann at an editorial conference on Wednesday caused a lot of excitement among “Spiegel” editors. According to several participants, Klusmann is said to have said goodbye to the editors. There was no clear answer to our query. Apparently there are several conflicts behind the scenes.

He is one of the most important media makers in Germany: Steffen Klusmann, editor-in-chief of “Spiegel”. The 57-year-old has been in charge of the well-known news magazine for more than four years and is primarily responsible for ensuring better integration of the online and print business, which has been running in parallel for many years.

According to Business Insider, Klusmann is about to be replaced. On Wednesday there was apparently a great deal of confusion at an editorial conference at which Klusmann said goodbye to the editorial team according to several participants. So he said that he had a good time at “Spiegel”. When asked whether he was resigning, he and members of the editor-in-chief replied quite cryptically that they were in office. In particular, the Hamburg headquarters of the “Spiegel” has been in a state of excitement since the mysterious appearance, it is said.

The background to Klusmann’s impending departure is apparently a bitter power struggle with managing directors Thomas Hass and Stefan Ottlitz over future strategy. In addition, there have also recently been conflicts with the powerful “Spiegel” employee KG. According to information from Business Insider, Klusmann is already in talks with the management about the cancellation of his contract. When asked, a spokeswoman said: “Please understand that we generally do not comment on rumors.”

In the course of Wednesday, however, large parts of the editorial team showed solidarity with Klusmann, and there is talk of a list of signatures for his whereabouts. And there is massive criticism of managing director Ottlitz, the most powerful Klusmann opponent, as well as the two editorial representatives of the KG employees, Markus Brauck and Katrin Elger.