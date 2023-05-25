Steffen Klusmann: “Spiegel” confirms the departure of its own editor-in-chief

(Iconic image) According to a Business Insider report: “Spiegel” confirms the departure of editor-in-chief Klusmann and names his successor. picture alliance / CHROMORANGE | Christian Ohde

According to a report from Business Insider: Steffen Klusmann is leaving the editor-in-chief of “Spiegel” by mutual agreement. Dirk Kurbjuweit takes over as the new editor-in-chief. Klusmann has been at the helm of the news magazine since early 2019. In the past there had always been rumors of power struggles at the top of the “Spiegel”.

Business Insider recently reported that the editor-in-chief of the “Spiegel” Steffen Klusmann is about to be replaced and is already in talks with the management about the cancellation of his employment contract. On Thursday evening, the media company itself announced that the editor-in-chief would leave the news magazine.

Why Klusmann had to go

The 57-year-old is leaving the editor-in-chief after the implementation of far-reaching reforms in recent years “by mutual consent,” the media company announced on Thursday in Hamburg. Business Insider and dwdl.de had previously reported on an impending departure. Klusmann has been at the helm of the news magazine since early 2019. The new editor-in-chief is now the “Spiegel” author Dirk Kurbjuweit.

In the past there had always been rumors of power struggles at the top of the “Spiegel”.

Among other things, Klusmann was quoted in the statement as saying: “We have achieved a great deal together. Most recently, however, the management and I have all too often failed to reach agreement on crucial strategic issues – which has now resulted in my resignation.” and also to make the magazine even better.”

Klusmann’s start as editor-in-chief was bumpy, because it coincided with the time when the magazine’s biggest scandal was being worked up: the affair surrounding the forged texts by the hitherto celebrated “Spiegel” author Claas Relotius. Leading the editorial team during this difficult time earned him respect. At that time, the 57-year-old Klusmann switched from “Manager Magazin”, which he had been editor-in-chief since November 2013, to the top job within the “Spiegel” publishing group. Before that, the native of Karlsruhe had been deputy editor-in-chief of “Stern” for a few months at competitor Gruner + Jahr.

His earlier professional positions included – with interruptions – his position at the “Financial Times Deutschland” from 1999. In 2004 he became editor-in-chief there. The newspaper (Gruner + Jahr) was discontinued in 2012.

In an interview with the German Press Agency at the end of 2021 on the 75th anniversary of the magazine “Der Spiegel”, Klusmann said: “You should factor in the fact that you can quickly tear yourself up at the top of the “Spiegel” when you accept the job. Otherwise, out of sheer fear, you either do nothing or do everything wrong.”

Founded by Rudolf Augstein, the magazine “Der Spiegel” has been one of the most influential journalistic publications in Germany for decades. The first issue appeared on January 4, 1947. These were the previous editors-in-chief:

Rudolf Augstein (1947-1959)

Hans Detlev Becker (1959-1961)

Johannes K. Engel/Claus Jacobi (1962-1968)

Leo Brawand (1962-1963, acting)

Johannes K. Engel (1969)

Johannes K. Engel/Günter Gaus (1969-1973)

Erich Böhme/Johannes K. Engel (1973-1986)

Erich Böhme/Johannes K. Engel/Werner Funk (1986-1987)

Erich Boehme/Werner Funk (1987-1989)

Werner Funk/Hans Werner Kilz (1990-1991)

Wolfgang Kaden/Hans Werner Kilz (1991-1994)

Hans Werner Kilz (1994)

Stefan Aust (1994-2008)

Mathias Müller von Blumencron/Georg Mascolo (2008-2013)

Wolfgang Büchner (2013-2014)

Klaus Brinkbaumer (2015-2018)

Steffen Klusmann (2019-2023)

Dirk Kurbjuweit (from 2023)

