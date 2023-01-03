Sales up for Stellantis in December, but the overall balance for 2022 is negative. Based on data released by the Ministry of Transport, in December the Italian-American group registered 32,952 new cars in Italy, marking an increase of 3.5% compared to the same month a year ago. However, the figure for the whole of 2022 shows an overall contraction of 15.9% to 463,832 new registrations. The market share in December went from 36.7% to 31.4%, in the whole of 2022 from 37.8% to 35.2%.

More specifically, the Fiat brand reports a drop of 7.2% in December and a drop of 20% for the whole of 2022. A drop of 17.4% in the month and 17.7% in the year for brand cars Peugeot. On the other hand, new registrations for Alfa Romeo increased by 70% in December (+27% in the whole of 2022) and by 16.4% for Citroen in December (-16.9% in the whole of 2022).