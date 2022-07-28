Home Business Stellantis: +50 per cent of global electric car sales in the first half
Stellantis records global sales of BEVs, electric vehicles, up almost 50% in the first half of 2022, placing itself among the leaders in BEV sales in the EU30. So Stellantis in a note on the results, in which he explains that global sales of beverages thus reach 136 thousand units.

“Stellantis’ strategic plan Dare Forward 2030 – reads the note – is proceeding at full speed, supported by record profits and the surge in sales of low-emission vehicles (LEV), which include battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrids plug-in (PHEV) and fuel cells. The company ranked second in the EU30 market for BEV and LEV sales (with a gap of less than 1,000 vehicles to the LEV leader) and third in the US market for LEV sales (6). Stellantis’ global BEV sales increased nearly 50% year-on-year, reaching 136,000 units in the first half. The company currently offers 20 BEVs, while another 28 BEVs will be launched by 2024 ”.

