Home » Stellantis above expectations, revenues are up (+14%). Sales of electric cars are accelerating
Business

Stellantis above expectations, revenues are up (+14%). Sales of electric cars are accelerating

by admin
Stellantis above expectations, revenues are up (+14%). Sales of electric cars are accelerating

Stellantis, count above your expectations. Cars delivered up to 1.476 million (+7%)

Il Stellantis group ends the first quarter of 2023 with Net revenues for 47.2 billion euros, an increase of 14% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The growth is driven by the greater saleswith cars delivered for 1.476 million, with a +7%, thanks mainly, informs a note, to the better availability of semiconductors compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Overall new vehicle stock is 1.302 million as of March 31, 2023, which it says reflects a return to normal operating levels and includes an owned stock of 384,000 units. Stellar started the buyback of treasury shares for 1.5 billion euros; the completion of the first 500 million euro tranche is scheduled for June 2023.

Bev car sales grow (+22%)

Global sales of Bev increased by 22% compared to the first quarter of 2022 and remain a global priority with the launch of an additional 9 battery electric vehicles in 2023”.

Skyrocketing registrations (+23.4%)

Stellar in April in Italy, according to data processed by Daraforce, 42,791 cars were registered against the 34,663 registrations in April 2022, an increase of 23.4%. The share last month was 34.1%. In the first 4 months of the year, the group’s brands registered 186,918 registrations in Italy against 158,742 in the first quarter of last year, marking an increase of 17.7%. The share in the first four months was 33.9%.

Dividend of 1.34 euros

The ordinary dividend of 1.34 euro per share approved by the shareholders’ meeting will be paid on May 4th.

See also  Guosen Securities: Maintain Zhuo Shengwei (300782.SZ) "Buy" rating, profitability remains good, core new products gradually increase in volume_stock channel_securities star

Stellantis, accounts ok but slips on the stock market

on the stock exchange, Stellar slips and registers -2% after the data of the quarter.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Lottomatica goes public and looks to new acquisitions

Hengyu Group’s resumption of trading rose by more...

Lufthansa Group is recovering – thanks to expensive...

Africa: 20 farms from the continent present at...

Why turbulence is becoming more and more common...

Meloni, fact-checking is the lie. The king of...

The performance of listed companies maintained resilient growth...

$3.5 million for a Hemgenix

Car leasing: comparison with cheap offers | May...

Friday 5 – Saturday 6 May 2023: meeting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy