Stellantis above expectations, revenues are up (+14%). Sales of electric cars are accelerating

Stellantis, count above your expectations. Cars delivered up to 1.476 million (+7%)

Il Stellantis group ends the first quarter of 2023 with Net revenues for 47.2 billion euros, an increase of 14% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The growth is driven by the greater saleswith cars delivered for 1.476 million, with a +7%, thanks mainly, informs a note, to the better availability of semiconductors compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Overall new vehicle stock is 1.302 million as of March 31, 2023, which it says reflects a return to normal operating levels and includes an owned stock of 384,000 units. Stellar started the buyback of treasury shares for 1.5 billion euros; the completion of the first 500 million euro tranche is scheduled for June 2023.

Bev car sales grow (+22%)

Global sales of Bev increased by 22% compared to the first quarter of 2022 and remain a global priority with the launch of an additional 9 battery electric vehicles in 2023”.

Skyrocketing registrations (+23.4%)

Stellar in April in Italy, according to data processed by Daraforce, 42,791 cars were registered against the 34,663 registrations in April 2022, an increase of 23.4%. The share last month was 34.1%. In the first 4 months of the year, the group’s brands registered 186,918 registrations in Italy against 158,742 in the first quarter of last year, marking an increase of 17.7%. The share in the first four months was 33.9%.

Dividend of 1.34 euros

The ordinary dividend of 1.34 euro per share approved by the shareholders’ meeting will be paid on May 4th.

Stellantis, accounts ok but slips on the stock market

on the stock exchange, Stellar slips and registers -2% after the data of the quarter.

