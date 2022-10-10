Listen to the audio version of the article

Stellantis and Gme Resources Limited have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the future sale of large quantities of cobalt and nickel sulfate products for batteries from the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project, in Western Australia (NiWest). NiWest is an advanced development project on nickel-cobalt and will produce approximately 90,000 tons per year of cobalt and nickel sulfate for batteries, destined for the electric vehicle market. To date, more than A $ 30 million has been invested in drilling, preliminary testing in the metallurgical sector and development studies.

Strategy for decarbonization

The location for the NiWest machining center is approximately 30 kilometers from the Glencore-owned Murrin Murrin plant, Australia’s largest nickel-cobalt mining site. “Stellantis works on a daily basis to offer customers a state-of-the-art, clean, safe, affordable freedom of movement,” explains Maxime Picat, Purchasing Manager at Stellantis. “Securing new sources of supply of raw materials and the supply of batteries will strengthen Stellantis’ value chain for the production of batteries for electric vehicles and will help the company achieve its ambitious decarbonisation goal”.

Zero carbon emissions by 2038

As part of the strategic plan Dare Forward 2030, Stellantis has announced the goal of achieving by 2030 100% of the sales mix of battery electric cars (Bev) in Europe and 50% of Bev cars and light vehicles in the States. United. The goal is to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2038, with a reduction of 50% by 2030. “Stellantis is a partner of the highest level and Gme is honored to have signed this memorandum of understanding of what we hope can be a long-term partnership. A definitive agreement with Stellantis would be a fundamental step in moving the NiWest Project forward to commercial operations, ”says Paul Kopejtka, CEO of GM. Earlier this year, Stellantis strengthened its supply of hydroxide. low-carbon lithium, signing agreements with Vulcan Energy and Controlled Thermal Resources for Europe and North America.