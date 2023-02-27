Listen to the audio version of the article

Stellantis returns to limiting employment levels in Italy and closes a framework agreement with the unions that are signatories to the Group’s collective agreement for future incentivized exits, “which therefore excludes the possibility of forced redundancies” as Fim, Uilm, Fismic and Ugl underline. The agreement will concern a maximum of 2,000 outgoing workers, equal to approximately 4.4% of total employment in Italy of approximately 47,000 employees, and will be operational until 31 December 2023, and mainly concerns individuals who work in the central bodies of Mirafiori and in the commercial sector, outside Turin.

On the other hand, the impact on production, which had already seen the numbers dry with the previous agreements, despite the fact that at this stage there are 200 availabilities at the Mirafiori production hub, where the problems associated with the percentage of workers with reduced working capacity weigh heavily. For Stellantis, this is the third agreement closed with the unions to reduce personnel for a total of up to 7 thousand people, net of future stabilizations.

The agreement provides that those who hook up to the pension within four years will be recognized an incentive which is added to Naspi and is capable of guaranteeing 90% of the salary for the first two years and, for the further two years, 70% of the salary plus voluntary contributions. On the other hand, employees who are further from retirement will receive a variable incentive according to age: 24 months’ salary (minimum 55,000 euros) plus 30,000 euros for those aged 50 or over; 18 months plus 30,000 euros for those aged between 45 and 49; 12 months plus 20,000 euros for those aged between 40 and 44; 6 months plus 20,000 euros for those aged between 35 and 39.

Staff in the administrative sector will also be able to make use of an active placement service without reductions in the incentive even if the agreement excludes transfers of staff to CNHI, Iveco or Ferrari from such incentives. In this case, the acronyms of the metalworkers point out, “the agreement improves the previous version of the agreement, which provided for a curtailment”.

In those plants where other exit agreements are already in place and where there are still exit quotas available – these are engine factories such as Verrone and the plants in Melfi, Parts & Services Operation, Gianbattista Vico (Pomigliano) and Modena, for Maserati – the new incentives will come into force after Friday 3 March.