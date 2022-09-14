“Stellantis NV and General Motors Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors Company (‘GM’), entered into a share repurchase agreement relating to 69.1 million Stellantis common stock, representing approximately 2.2% of the Stellantis capital on a diluted basis, which GM is entitled to receive following the exercise of the warrants (the ‘Warrants’) originally issued by Peugeot SA (‘PSA’) to GM in 2017 “. This is what we read in the press release issued by Stellantis and General Motors.

The note recalls that “the Warrants were issued to GM as part of GM’s purchase of the Opel Vauxhall automotive business from PSA. Following the exercise of the Warrants, Stellantis will also deliver to GM approximately 1.2 million Faurecia ordinary shares as well as a total cash amount of approximately 130 million euros relating to dividend rights paid by PSA and Stellantis. Under the agreement, both the issue of Stellantis ordinary shares in favor of GM and the repurchase of the same by Stellantis will take place on September 15. The repurchase price that will be paid by Stellantis will amount to a total of 923,247,678 euros. This amount is calculated on the basis of the weighted average price for the volumes of one Stellantis ordinary share registered on the Euronext Milan regulated market in the last five days. The purchase by Stellantis of its own ordinary shares from GM will be carried out under the authorization approved by the shareholders’ meeting held on April 13, 2022 ”.