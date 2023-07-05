Stellantis and Italy: “Insufficient incentives for electric cars”

Turin — Two more electric cars are arriving on the Italian scene: the Topolino, which at least in its name recalls the iconic car of the 1930s, and the new Fiat 600. Cars that have been launched on the roof of the Lingotto, a symbolic place in Turin, from president of the Stellantis group, John Elkann, who took the opportunity to recall the Italian side of the company: “Stellantis has deep roots in Italy, where we have a glorious past, a strong present and an exciting future,” Elkann said.. At his side is the CEO of the Fiat brand, Olivier Francois.

There are those who speak of a paradox, given that the electricity market in Italy is growing much less than other European countries and remains the rear. An element that does not escape the top management of Stellantis. And it will be one of the topics, such as production, particularly in Italian factories, of Monday’s meeting in Rome between the CEO of the Italian-French automotive group, Carlos Tavares, and the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso. The minister has repeatedly called for an agreement with the car company owned by Exor, which also controls the Republic through Gedi, with respect to Italy. Monday will be an important step.

“In Italy we will produce more if we buy more cars – says Francois, CEO of Fiat referring to battery-powered cars – Italy is the only country in Europe that is withdrawing from electricity because there are not sufficient incentives”. Returning to production, given that the Topolino is assembled in Morocco and the 600 in Poland, the Fiat boss underlines that “factories in Italy are saturated according to plans”. Not only. President Elkann congratulates the new number one of Anfia, the association that brings together companies in the automotive sector, Roberto Vavassori, also at Lingotto: “We look forward to the opportunity to work closely together”. A sign of attention to the supply chain and component companies? This is how it is read by the experts in the audience. A theme on which the Meloni government insists.

President Elkann then takes the opportunity of the launch of the two cars to recall the present and future of Stellantis in Italy. “The 600 and the Topolino have iconic names, they represent a large part of our heritage, projected towards the future not only of the car but of mobility”, says the number one of the car manufacturer. He recalls the investments in the gigafactory project in Termoli, the importance of the Atessa plant for commercial vehicles and Pomigliano, “where Alfa Romeos and Dodges are also produced for export outside Europe”. And he recalls the hub for the circular economy in Turin and «the green campus project with the new offices and the new engineering, design and research and development hub. It will be the technological side of Stellantis”