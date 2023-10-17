Stellantis and Leapmotor, the agreement with the Chinese brand is approaching

Listen to the audio version of the article

Stellantis is ready to invest in the Chinese startup Leapmotor, a company founded in 2015. According to rumors arriving from the country of the Dragon, the group led by Carlos Tavares has identified the young Chinese company as the ideal partner for the supply of components dedicated to future completely electrical.

As reported by CarNewsChina, three internal sources have confirmed Stellantis’ investment in Leap Motor, a collaboration that will allow the group born from the union of FCA with PSA to use the Chinese Erev Leap 3.0 platform. Launched last July, and initially known as LPEE 3.0, it is designed for the creation of both BEV (100% electric) and Erev (Range Extender Vehicle) vehicles. In September Leapmotor presented the first electric vehicle based on the LEAP 3 platform, the C10 SUV, and in 2024 it will arrive in Europe with the compact T03.

Volkswagen and Leapmotor

Stellantis will most likely not be the only European manufacturer to use the Leap 3.0 platform. As confirmed by Zhu Jiangming himself, CEO of Leapmotor, “we will not only be an electric vehicle brand but also a supplier of fundamental technologies for electric vehicles”. There is no official information but the rumors anticipate a future collaboration between Leapmotor and Volkswagen, with the aim of relaunching the Jetta brand in China using the Leap 3.0 platform.

