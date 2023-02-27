8
TORINO – Another 2,000 people will leave the factories and offices of the Italian Stellantis sites in 2023. The framework agreement was signed today between the Italian-French group and the unions and provides for incentivized redundancies by 31 December 2023.
An agreement that concerns almost all the establishments ed was signed by Fim, Uilm, Fismic, Uglm and Associazione Quadri.
See also Central Bank Report: A total of 740 billion yuan has been invested in two batches of financial instruments to help stabilize the macroeconomic market – yqqlm