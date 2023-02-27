Home Business Stellantis, another 2 thousand exits encouraged in 2023
Stellantis, another 2 thousand exits encouraged in 2023

TORINO – Another 2,000 people will leave the factories and offices of the Italian Stellantis sites in 2023. The framework agreement was signed today between the Italian-French group and the unions and provides for incentivized redundancies by 31 December 2023.

An agreement that concerns almost all the establishments ed was signed by Fim, Uilm, Fismic, Uglm and Associazione Quadri.

