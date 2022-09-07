Stellantis announced that, effective September 5, 2022, Chris Taylor has been named Chief Digital Information Officer, reporting to Xavier Chéreau, Chief Human Resources and Transformation Officer and functionally to Ned Curic, Chief Technology Officer.

Head of the company’s digital strategies and technologies, in this new position Chris Taylor will contribute to the transformation of Stellantis into a sustainable mobility technology company. He will also be responsible for stepping up the execution

IT projects and organizational efficiency.