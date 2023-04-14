Home Business Stellantis, approval of the shareholders’ meeting for a dividend of 4.2 billion
Stellantis, approval of the shareholders' meeting for a dividend of 4.2 billion

Stellantis, approval of the shareholders’ meeting for a dividend of 4.2 billion

Stellantis, approval of the shareholders’ meeting for a dividend of 4.2 billion euros

(Teleborsa) – The shareholders’ meeting of Stellar adopted that all the resolutions submitted to the agenda, including the proposal to approve the distribution of a dividend of 4.2 billion euros on ordinary shares. The proposed allocation involves a payment to holders of ordinary shares of €1.34 for each ordinary share In circulation.

Shareholders holding NYSE-traded common stock will receive $1.463548 per common share at the official USD/EUR exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank as of April 12, 2023. Payment will be made out of earnings disclosed in the 2022 annual accounts The expected calendar for ordinary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Euronext Paris and Euronext Milan will be as follows: ex-dividend date April 24, 2023, registration date April 25, 2023 and (iii) payment date May 4 2023.

The advisory vote on the 2023 Remuneration Report was positive for 80.4% for the section excluding pre-merger issues and 51.9% for the section on pre-merger issues. Following the results of the advisory vote on the 2022 Remuneration Report at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company and the Remuneration Committee have engaged in a broad shareholder awareness campaign.

The proposals presented today have taken account of the related results.

